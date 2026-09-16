Rima Das' Village Rockstars 2 To Release In Six Indian Cities On September 25

Village Rockstars 2 will hit the Indian theatres soon.
The award-winning Assamese-language film will be released in six Indian cities.
Directed by Rima Das, the film stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das, among others.
Filmmaker Rima Das' Assamese-language film Village Rockstars 2, a sequel to 2017 Village Rockstars, is set for theatrical release this September. Flying River Films, the production house behind the film, announced the news on social media.
Village Rockstars 2 will hit Indian theatres on September 25. It will be released in six Indian cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.
Village Rockstars 2 release date
The makers shared a poster with a caption that read: "Village Rockstars 2 is coming to theatres in your city on 25 September! After travelling to audiences and festivals around the world and across Assam, we’re happy to bring the film to you. See you there (sic)."
Village Rockstars 2 story
The official tagline of the film reads: "In a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life's harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams."
Flying River Films backed the film with Akanga Film Asia. It stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das, among others.
Awards and acclamations
Village Rockstars 2 premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, where it was honoured with the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. It was also screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition.
The film also had its European premiere in the Generation 14plus competition category at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in February 2025.
Rima's film also took home the Grand Jury Prize at the 42nd Internationales Frauen Film Fest Dortmund+Köln (IFFF) in Germany.
She also won Best Director at the 25th New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).