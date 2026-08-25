Six Indian Actors Who Went Against The Grain And Soared

With this and a slew of other films coming in quick succession, Balan completely rewrote the possibilities of the Hindi film heroine. Milan Luthria's film, inspired by the life and times of Silk Smitha, may have a bunch of screenplay issues, but Balan seized the opportunity to play with her image, shatter all the preconceptions surrounding what she's capable of. She initially described the performance as her interpretation of Silk rather than an impersonation. Balan saw in the film a chance to present herself wholly anew, shedding every possible inhibition and embracing a psychologically nuanced understanding of performance. Putting on 12kgs for the role, Balan has said that it shifted her relationship with her body. Her choices are incredible. She went from the graceful, traditional heroine of Parineeta (2005) to the seductive, morally ambiguous woman of Ishqiya (2010) to the unapologetically sexual, outrageously flamboyant performer of The Dirty Picture (2011).