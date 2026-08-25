Protestors In IIT Delhi Demand Accountability, ₹1 Crore Compensation Over MSc Student’s Death

IIT Delhi cancelled classes after students protested over the death of 26-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh.
Students sought the resignation of senior officials, accountability for alleged administrative lapses and ₹1 crore compensation for Rishikesh's family.
Protesters also demanded greater transparency in mental health support systems.
IIT Delhi cancelled classes on Monday after students staged a protest demanding an independent probe into alleged administrative lapses linked to the death of 26-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh. The protesters sought accountability from senior officials, ₹1 crore compensation for his family and an official assurance that no action would be taken against students participating in the protest.
Students Seek Probe, Resignations
Students demanded the resignation of the Dean and Associate Deans for Student Welfare (ADSW) and Hostel Management (ADHM) in the Student Affairs Office, as well as the Head of the Department of Physics.
They also called for an independent investigation into circumstances that they alleged may have contributed to Rishikesh's distress, including the rejection of academic projects, accommodation-related problems and inadequate institutional support.
In a letter to the administration, students alleged that the Student Affairs Office's treatment of Rishikesh involved “moral profiling” and affected his access to campus resources and opportunities.
The protesters said administrators or staff found responsible for any lapses should be held accountable.
Classes Cancelled Amid Protest
The students had called for classes across the campus, including at the Lecture Hall Complex, to be suspended on Monday, arguing that academic activities should not continue as though the death had not occurred.
The Deputy Registrar subsequently informed students and faculty that all classes scheduled for August 24 had been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”.
Students said the institute needed to “PAUSE” and address their concerns rather than resume normal academic activity.
Questions Over Mental Health Support
The protesters also sought greater transparency over IIT Delhi's mental health protocols, including the roles of the Student Counselling Services, Associate Dean Student Welfare, Dean of Student Affairs and the Director in dealing with students experiencing mental distress.
They demanded that the institute explain how administrative decisions involving accommodation, academic opportunities and other institutional support are handled when students are facing distress.
The students also pointed to several deaths by suicide at IIT Delhi in the past 30 months, describing the pattern as indicative of a “systematic problem”. They sought details of measures taken by the institute to address student mental health and implementation of recommendations made by the Expert Committee Report on Students' Mental Well-being on Campus.
₹1 Crore Compensation, No Action Against Protesters
The students demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for Rishikesh's family, describing the amount as an adequate and compassionate response.
They also sought a formal assurance that no disciplinary or other action would be taken against students participating in protests over his death.
The students said the administration should issue an official statement addressing their demands and outlining the steps it would take in response to the concerns raised.