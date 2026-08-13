Career Stress, Mental Disorders: Govt Lists Causes Of Student Suicides; Experts Push Back

The government also pointed to provisions for counselling in schools. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated the appointment of a counsellor and wellness teacher in every secondary and senior secondary school affiliated with it. In Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, two counsellors, one male and one female, are provided for each school. As of February 2026, 830 counsellors had been engaged on a contractual basis across JNVs, while directions have also been issued to Kendriya Vidyalayas to appoint counsellors on contract.