Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 15 Skill Universities

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Outlook Bureau
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Are you looking for the top Skill Universities in India? Check out Outlook-ICARE's annual ranking of India’s top 15 Skill Universities for 2026 to make an informed choice based on multiple parameters.

Top 15 Skill Universities
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 15 Skill Universities
RANK 2026UNIVERSITY NAMESTATEACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 400INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 200INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 150GOVERNANCE & EXTENSION 150DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 100TOTAL SCORE 1000
1CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND
MANAGEMENT BHUBANESWAR		Odisha391.91196.09139.17134.6379.88941.68
2SYMBIOSIS SKILLS AND PROFESSIONAL
UNIVERSITY PUNE		Maharashtra393.14193.2136.18134.4481.72938.68
3SHRI VISHWAKARMA SKILL UNIVERSITY
DUDHOLA		Haryana390.17194.82137.84135.7980.04938.66
4CENTRE FOR BIOPOLYMER SCIENCE AND
TECHNOLOGY COCHIN - A UNIT OF CIPET		Kerala390.48193.63139.16132.9978.12934.38
5DELHI SKILL AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
UNIVERSITY DELHI		Delhi388.57193.42141.96133.0177.16934.12
6SCOPE GLOBAL SKILLS UNIVERSITY BHOPALMadhya Pradesh394.48196.06136.19131.276.08934.01
7ASSAM SKILL UNIVERSITY MANGALDOIAssam388.53192.17137.62134.3981.12933.83
8BHARTIYA SKILL DEVELOPMENT UNIVERSITY
JAIPUR		Rajasthan391.16194.28137.79133.1777.3933.7
9KAUSHALYA – THE SKILL UNIVERSITY
AHMEDABAD		Gujarat391.1193.24137.47133.2177.29932.31
10TEAMLEASE SKILLS UNIVERSITY VADODARAGujarat390.7188.7138.23128.7473.47919.84
11LAMRIN TECH SKILLS UNIVERSITY RUPNAGARPunjab390.9190.68137.14126.3871.04916.14
12SEACOM SKILLS UNIVERSITY BOLPURWest Bengal387.44189.18137.91128.0972.85915.47
13GURUKUL KANGRI SKILLS UNIVERSITY
HARIDWAR		Uttarakhand386.18186.3137.82127.9470.07908.31
14ANDHRA PRADESH SKILLS UNIVERSITY
TIRUPATI		Andhra Pradesh383.33187.04135.76127.7771.94905.84
15RAJASTHAN ILD SKILLS UNIVERSITY JAIPURRajasthan342.55164.54130.83136.3778.43852.72

(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)

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