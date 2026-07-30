Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 15 Skill Universities

|RANK 2026
|UNIVERSITY NAME
|STATE
|ACADEMIC & RESEARCH EXCELLENCE 400
|INDUSTRY INTERFACE & PLACEMENT 200
|INFRASTRUCTURE & FACILITIES 150
|GOVERNANCE & EXTENSION 150
|DIVERSITY & OUTREACH 100
|TOTAL SCORE 1000
|1
|CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND
MANAGEMENT BHUBANESWAR
|Odisha
|391.91
|196.09
|139.17
|134.63
|79.88
|941.68
|2
|SYMBIOSIS SKILLS AND PROFESSIONAL
UNIVERSITY PUNE
|Maharashtra
|393.14
|193.2
|136.18
|134.44
|81.72
|938.68
|3
|SHRI VISHWAKARMA SKILL UNIVERSITY
DUDHOLA
|Haryana
|390.17
|194.82
|137.84
|135.79
|80.04
|938.66
|4
|CENTRE FOR BIOPOLYMER SCIENCE AND
TECHNOLOGY COCHIN - A UNIT OF CIPET
|Kerala
|390.48
|193.63
|139.16
|132.99
|78.12
|934.38
|5
|DELHI SKILL AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
UNIVERSITY DELHI
|Delhi
|388.57
|193.42
|141.96
|133.01
|77.16
|934.12
|6
|SCOPE GLOBAL SKILLS UNIVERSITY BHOPAL
|Madhya Pradesh
|394.48
|196.06
|136.19
|131.2
|76.08
|934.01
|7
|ASSAM SKILL UNIVERSITY MANGALDOI
|Assam
|388.53
|192.17
|137.62
|134.39
|81.12
|933.83
|8
|BHARTIYA SKILL DEVELOPMENT UNIVERSITY
JAIPUR
|Rajasthan
|391.16
|194.28
|137.79
|133.17
|77.3
|933.7
|9
|KAUSHALYA – THE SKILL UNIVERSITY
AHMEDABAD
|Gujarat
|391.1
|193.24
|137.47
|133.21
|77.29
|932.31
|10
|TEAMLEASE SKILLS UNIVERSITY VADODARA
|Gujarat
|390.7
|188.7
|138.23
|128.74
|73.47
|919.84
|11
|LAMRIN TECH SKILLS UNIVERSITY RUPNAGAR
|Punjab
|390.9
|190.68
|137.14
|126.38
|71.04
|916.14
|12
|SEACOM SKILLS UNIVERSITY BOLPUR
|West Bengal
|387.44
|189.18
|137.91
|128.09
|72.85
|915.47
|13
|GURUKUL KANGRI SKILLS UNIVERSITY
HARIDWAR
|Uttarakhand
|386.18
|186.3
|137.82
|127.94
|70.07
|908.31
|14
|ANDHRA PRADESH SKILLS UNIVERSITY
TIRUPATI
|Andhra Pradesh
|383.33
|187.04
|135.76
|127.77
|71.94
|905.84
|15
|RAJASTHAN ILD SKILLS UNIVERSITY JAIPUR
|Rajasthan
|342.55
|164.54
|130.83
|136.37
|78.43
|852.72
(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)