Meerut: Two Children Rescued After Attempting 24-Hour YouTube Challenge

Two children aged 11 and 7 went missing from Hastinapur in Meerut on Sunday afternoon to recreate a YouTube challenge.
The children were inspired by a YouTube gaming video called "Secret House" which involves building hidden bases and staying concealed for 24 hours.
Meerut police launched a swift search operation named 'Mission Shakti' immediately after the families reported the disappearance.
Police have safely recovered two children, aged 11 and 7, who left their homes in Uttar Pradesh to attempt a "24-hour challenge". The children went missing from Hastinapur in Meerut on Sunday afternoon.
The pair had set out to recreate a scenario from a YouTube game called "Secret House". Police launched a search operation named 'Mission Shakti' to locate them.
Police Launch Mission Shakti
The families searched their neighbourhood and relatives' homes but found no trace of them. They then contacted the police.
The children went missing suddenly from their home, Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania told PTI. Lavania confirmed that the search efforts yielded swift results.
Police deployed personnel under the 'Mission Shakti' initiative, recovering both children safely and returning them to their homes later that day.
YouTube Challenge Inspires Runaways
The "24-hour Secret House challenge" is a new trend on YouTube where creators build hidden bases and remain concealed for 24 hours. This gameplay has inspired children to attempt real-life hideouts.
During questioning, the children told police officers that they had watched the gaming content and decided to recreate the challenge. They admitted that watching the videos prompted them to leave home.