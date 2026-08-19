'Don’t Live In India Anymore': Why Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Moved To New York

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, announced her sudden relocation to New York.
The former Lock Upp 2 contestant has enrolled in an MBA programme and will live in a college dorm to build a social circle outside the influencer industry.
Mukhija admitted to feeling fearful about leaving her established career, friends, and familiar surroundings in India to start afresh.
Apoorva Mukhija no longer stays in India. She has relocated to New York. The former Lock Upp 2 contestant, also known as The Rebel Kid, grew fond of the metropolis during her previous travels. She announced her sudden relocation on the Untriggered By AminJaz podcast. She said she would arrive in the US before the episode aired.
Why Apoorva Mukhija moved to New York
Mukhija, 25, revealed why he decided to relocate to the UK, saying she would pursue her studies and is also hoping to meet new people and experience life in a different atmosphere.
Apoorva said on the podcast, "I am moving to New York in two days."
She later shared the episode link on her Instagram Stories to confirm her departure. She wrote, "Soo I don’t live in India anymore."
Chasing New York dreams
Apoorva starts afresh now. She applied and got enrolled in a New York college. The content creator is pursuing an MBA programme. She will return to student life and live in a college dorm.
Apoorva wanted to build a social circle outside the influencer industry. She said that meeting new people beyond fellow content creators motivated her move abroad. She felt college would allow her to do that.
The relocation brings fear despite being a dream. She worries about leaving her career, friends and familiar life in India to start over, Apoorva said.
Apoorva joked that the kaleshi aurat is dead now. She plans to be more selective and less consistent with her storytime videos in New York. She will post only when she genuinely feels like it.
She designs her videos based on her knowledge of market demand and commercial success, she added.
The creator actively dislikes facing internet cancellation. She said that public backlash halts her brand deals and pauses her income. Apoorva openly admitted she loves making money.
About Mukhija's past controversies
The departure comes following her past controversies. In February 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia faced widespread backlash over his remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent.
Apoorva was on the same panel. Her confrontation with a contestant sparked criticism on social media. Police subsequently filed FIRs against those involved in the episode.
Following the dispute, online abusers targeted her with threats of rape and death, Mukhija said.