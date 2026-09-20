Theja Rio's Angh Wins Platform Award At TIFF 2026, Entering Oscar-Qualifying Race

Nancy Nisa Beso added, “My collaboration with Theja has been one of the longest and most meaningful collaborations of my career. We have been carrying ANGH with us for many years from the short film to the feature and through all of it, we held on to the belief that this was a story we had to tell, and that we had to tell it on our own terms. This recognition means so much to us. I hope it also encourages other filmmakers to take that leap and tell the stories that are close to their hearts, stories from their own communities, their own experiences, their own languages and their own corners of the world, even when they don't fit neatly into what cinema is expected to be."