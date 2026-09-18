Centre Mandates Anti-Drug Warning In Films Showing Consumption, Use Or Trafficking Of Narcotic Drugs

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified the change on September 16 under the Cinematograph Act.
Films showing consumption, use or trafficking of narcotic drugs must display a fixed anti-drug warning.
The warning reads: Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment. Say No to Drugs.
Films that show the consumption, use or trafficking of narcotic drugs will now have to carry an anti-drug warning after the Centre amended the certification guidelines for public exhibition. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified the change on September 16 under the Cinematograph Act, reported PTI.
New warning rule
Under the revised rules, scenes depicting or involving narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances must display the warning: "Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantees Imprisonment. Say No to Drugs."
The new rule goes beyond the old certification code. Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had to block scenes that tended to "encourage, justify or glamorise drug addiction", but it did not have to put a fixed warning on screen. The latest step also comes after recent advisories to streaming platforms and private satellite television channels.
OTT and TV advisories
The ministry had already taken the same step for streaming services. Last month, it told OTT platforms to show the same warning clearly when scenes depict the consumption or use of narcotic drugs.
Private satellite television channels were given a similar advisory. The latest notification extends that approach to films cleared for public exhibition.
Certification rules framework
The guidelines set the rules for film certification. They spell out the principles the CBFC must follow when it examines films for public exhibition under the Cinematograph Act.
The rules go beyond drug scenes. They also deal with violence, cruelty and sexual content, as well as material that may disturb public order, threaten the security of the State or affect India's ties with foreign countries.
The guidelines also tell the board to keep violence from being glorified or excused. They stop films from showing criminal methods that could prompt offences and already bar scenes that encourage, justify or glamorise drug addiction.
Recent CBFC changes
The guidelines were last amended in May 2025. At that time, the government added three age-based parental guidance categories—U/A 7, U/A 13 and U/A 16—to the framework.
Those categories came after amendments to the Cinematograph Act in 2023. They advise parental guidance for children below seven, 13 and 16 years, respectively.
The Centre also reconstituted the CBFC on Wednesday. The new 18-member board includes Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, filmmaker Priyadarshan and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, among others.
The board is headed by chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati and will have a three-year term or continue until further orders, whichever is earlier.