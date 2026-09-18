Netflix Unveils First Look Of Freida Pinto And Siddharth's Unaccustomed Earth; Locks December Release

Netflix has released the first look at Unaccustomed Earth, a family drama inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s short-story collection.
Madhuri Shekar is the showrunner, with Freida Pinto playing Parul Chaudhury and Siddharth as Amit.
The story follows a tight-knit Indian American community dealing with love, longing, loss and belonging.
Netflix has released the first images from Unaccustomed Earth, a new family drama about an Indian American community bound by love, longing, loss and belonging. Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection of the same name inspired the series.
Madhuri Shekar is the writer and showrunner, with Freida Pinto playing Parul Chaudhury and Siddharth as Amit.
About Unaccustomed Earth
Netflix stated that the series has nuance, emotion and memorable characters. It spans multi-generational families in Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts. At the centre is Parul, who had given up her college first love to honour her father’s wishes. She wants it back now.
She is a wife and mother whose life changes after a cancer diagnosis prompts her to relocate her family from India to Cambridge, where she once felt at home, and sets out to live the life she gave up before time runs out. That decision ripples through everyone she loves. Her choices upend family and community life and change the fabric of the immigrant community around them.
The first look frames the show as a family drama rooted in personal sacrifice, migration and the pull of home.
Here's the first look.
Cast and other details
Apart from Freida Pinto and Siddharth, the ensemble also includes Indraneil Sengupta (Jai), Parveen Kaur (Nina), Sarayu Blue (Ruma), Justin Bartha (Adam), Adi Roy (Kaushik), Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig (Hema) and Jayant Kripalani (Pranab).
Ishita Bansal (Divya), Meera Simham (Swati), Ravi Kapoor (Vishal), Swayam Bhatia (Sudha) and Palomi Ghosh (Anjali) are additional cast.
Shekar, John Wells, Jhumpa Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, Celia Costas have served as the executive producers. Ritesh Batra will direct and executive produce episodes 101 and 102.
Unaccustomed Earth release date
It will premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2026.