Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 14: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Film Stays Below ₹300 Crore as Hanuman Ansh Leads

Mirzapur The Movie box office: It has been 15 days since the release of Pankaj Tripathi-led crime drama, and it is inching towards the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has already stormed past the ₹200 crore milestone. On Day 14, Mirzapur: The Movie witnessed a slight growth of 6.7% from Day 13's collection, which was ₹3.75 crore. However, it is facing tough competition from the Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh.