Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 14: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Film Stays Below ₹300 Crore as Hanuman Ansh Leads

Mirzapur: The Movie earned ₹4 crore in India nett on Thursday, September 17.
The film’s domestic total rose to over ₹203.45 crore after two weeks in cinemas.
Hanuman Ansh collected about ₹6.25 crore on its 42nd day and reached ₹309.15 crore worldwide.
Mirzapur The Movie box office: It has been 15 days since the release of Pankaj Tripathi-led crime drama, and it is inching towards the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has already stormed past the ₹200 crore milestone. On Day 14, Mirzapur: The Movie witnessed a slight growth of 6.7% from Day 13's collection, which was ₹3.75 crore. However, it is facing tough competition from the Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh.
Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection Day 14
Mirzapur: The Movie has held steady in cinemas for a fortnight, but it is still below the ₹300 crore mark as Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh continues to draw crowds. On Thursday (Day 14), the film added ₹4 crore in India nett from 6,926 shows, taking its domestic tally to ₹203.45 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film’s second-week haul is ₹55 crore, against a first-week figure of ₹148.45 crore. The numbers suggest that the Gurmmeet Singh directorial has slowed, even if it is still moving steadily.
The film’s worldwide gross reached ₹292.14 crore.
The Hindi-market occupancy averaged 17.33 per cent. It started at 9.46 per cent in the morning, rose to 17.62 per cent in the afternoon and 19.38 per cent in the evening, before peaking at 20.69 per cent at night.
Hanuman Ansh surge
On its 42nd day in theatres, the devotional drama collected about ₹6.25 crore across 9,160 shows on Thursday. That took its domestic total to ₹243.38 crore.
Worldwide earnings now stand at ₹309.15 crore. It is now the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.
Mirzapur: The Movie also stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Swetha Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.