Netflix is Promoting Lee Chang-Dong's Past Films After Possible Love's Venice Prize

Netflix's Possible Love won the Grand Jury Prize at Venice Film Festival 2026.
Netflix is releasing several earlier movies by its filmmaker, Lee Chang-Dong.
Possible Love is South Korea's Oscar entry.
Netflix has slated for streaming major works by director Lee Chang-Dong, following his latest film Possible Love winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Possible Love is his first film in eight years.
Netflix will release key works by Lee, including Secret Sunshine and Peppermint Candy sequentially in multiple countries. It began streaming Green Fish and Secret Sunshine in late August in Italy, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand, among other places. From Sept. 4, it launched Peppermint Candy and Oasis in Italy and Spain.
Poetry and Burning are also primed to be added in Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, among other places. Subtitles will be available in six languages, including Korean and English.
Since his debut with Green Fish in 1997, Lee’s films have raked in awards including Best Director at the 59th Venice International Film Festival for Oasis in 2002 and Best Screenplay at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival for Poetry in 2010. Most recently, he became the first Korean director to win the Ebert Director Award at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.
Possible Love Premiere And Release
Tipped to bag the Golden Lion, Possible Love ultimately grabbed the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at this year's Venice International Film Festival. It was also selected as South Korea's submission in the international feature film category for the 99th Academy Awards. The drama centers on two married couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband — whose lives become entangled through a film project.
Possible Love opens in South Korean theaters on Sept. 23. It will then roll out sequentially, opening on Oct. 22 in Australia and New Zealand and on Oct. 23 in the United States, Canada, Britain, Ireland and Japan, among other places, before being launched on Netflix on Nov. 6.