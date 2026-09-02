Musafir Cafe Fame Vedika Pinto Joins Lakshya For Prosit Roy's Psychological Thriller

Vedika Pinto has joined Lakshya to form a fresh on-screen pairing in an untitled project.
Director Prosit Roy is set to helm the feature film following his work on Raakh.
The storyline explores a unique romance infused with a distinctive psychological edge.
Musafir Cafe fame Vedika Pinto will star opposite Lakshya in an upcoming romance feature. The actor is set to bring a new dynamic to the untitled project, which combines love and psychological intrigue. It marks Pinto and Lakshya's first collaboration.
After making his mark with Prime Video's Raakh, filmmaker Prosit Roy is set to helm the project which is shaping up as a one-of-a-kind love story with a psychological edge.
Vedika Pinto and Lakshya's new film
Roy plans to present a new take on romantic cinema.
Lakshya has already shown his range through Kill, Chand Mera Dil and The Ba*ds of Bollywood. In this film, he is set to play a more layered and unpredictable character.
More details about the project are awaited for now.
A source informed Pinkvilla, “Vedika is the best choice for this character. The role requires someone who can bring freshness and intensity to the part, and she fits the character beautifully. Prosit was very clear about the kind of energy he wanted opposite Lakshya, and Vedika came across as the perfect choice. Their pairing is fresh, and that is one of the things the makers are excited about.”
The film is not a conventional love story, but will have a narrative with psychological elements adding layer to the romance.
It would be interesting to see how Vedika and Lakshya play their emotionally demanding roles.
"The makers are currently working towards taking the project into production later this year. The film is planned for a 2027 release,” the source added.