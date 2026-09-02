Kichcha Sudeep’s Devaraaya First Look, Actor Makes Grand Birthday Announcement

Kichcha Sudeep's Devaraaya was announced on the actor’s birthday in 2026.
Devaraaya first look introduces Sudeep in an elaborate royal avatar.
The historical epic is scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release.
Kichcha Sudeep has given fans a major birthday surprise with the announcement of Devaraaya. The upcoming historical epic was officially unveiled on September 2, 2026, introducing Sudeep in a striking royal avatar. The first look offers a glimpse into the film’s grand period setting and has already sparked curiosity around the actor’s character.
The announcement presents Sudeep in elaborate traditional attire against an imposing imperial backdrop. While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the visuals point towards a story rooted in power, royalty and legacy. The reveal also gives little away about the character, leaving fans eager to learn more about the world being created for the film.
Kichcha Sudeep's Devaraaya first look
Devaraaya is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, with GowrahariK composing the music. The project has been positioned as a pan-Indian film, suggesting that the makers are planning a release across multiple regions and languages.
The scale of the first look also hints at the production requirements of the historical genre. From Sudeep’s ornate costume to the expansive royal setting, considerable attention appears to have been given to establishing the period world. However, details about the supporting cast, characters and storyline have not yet been revealed.
Sudeep’s new historical epic
The Devaraaya announcement arrives as Sudeep celebrates his birthday, making the reveal particularly significant for his fans. His royal appearance has drawn attention online, with viewers praising the visual presentation and wondering what role he will play in the historical drama.
The makers have confirmed that Devaraaya is scheduled to reach theatres in December 2027. Until then, further updates are expected to shed light on the film’s story, cast, languages and production.