Jailer 2 Release Date Confirmed: Makers Dismiss Delay Rumours Around Rajinikanth Film

Rajinikanth is returning to the sequel of 2023 film Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will see the superstar reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Jailer 2 is set for theatrical release on October 15, 2026. Sun Pictures reaffirmed the release date dismissing the rumours that Rajinikanth-led film could slip. The clarification comes after chatter about possible reshoots following reports that Rajinikanth was unhappy with some portions.