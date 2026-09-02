Jailer 2 Release Date Confirmed: Makers Dismiss Delay Rumours Around Rajinikanth Film

Sun Pictures reaffirmed that Jailer 2 will arrive in theatres on October 15, 2026, refuting rumours of reshoots and delays.
The makers unveiled a new poster featuring Rajinikanth holding a gun alongside the tagline Alappara Kelapparom.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the much-anticipated action sequel is set for a Dussehra release.
Rajinikanth is returning to the sequel of 2023 film Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will see the superstar reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Jailer 2 is set for theatrical release on October 15, 2026. Sun Pictures reaffirmed the release date dismissing the rumours that Rajinikanth-led film could slip. The clarification comes after chatter about possible reshoots following reports that Rajinikanth was unhappy with some portions.
The makers confirmed that the theatrical plan has not changed despite rumours around production delays.
Jailer 2 release date confirmed
The production house said in July that Jailer 2 would release on October 15, 2026.
The makers have reiterated the date and unveiled a new poster of Rajinikanth holding a gun, along with the release date and the line, “Alappara Kelapparom.”
The tagline is taken from Hukum, the hit song from the first film. The date also gives the sequel a Dussehra release.
It will clash with Vijay Deverakonda's period action drama Ranabaali, which will hit the screens on October 16.
Post-production continues
Recent reports had suggested that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial might be pushed back because some portions may need reshooting. Sun Pictures’ latest clarification pushes back against that speculation and says the release plan remains intact.
Technical work is progressing without interruption. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is currently scoring the film as the crew wraps up its final post-production stages.
Cast details
The makers have already started promoting the film with an announcement teaser and the song Ala Bolelo, which have added to the build-up around the project.
An expanded ensemble drives interest. Vijay Sethupathi makes an exception to his usual rule against guest roles by appearing in a cameo. The project also stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and others.