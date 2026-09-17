Who Is Manoj Jarange? The Face Of Maharashtra’s Maratha Quota Movement

Jarange went to Mumbai in August 2025, leading thousands of Maratha supporters to Azad Maidan for another indefinite hunger strike. Beginning on August 29, the protest centred on demands for Kunbi certificates and reservation benefits for eligible Marathas. The mobilisation came amid new rules limiting protests at Azad Maidan to 5,000 people, while Mumbai Police estimated that nearly 40,000 people could participate. The Bombay High Court subsequently directed that the agitation be confined to the designated protest site, amid concerns over disruption in the city. Jarange continued his fast for five days before reaching an understanding with the Maharashtra government on key demands and calling off the protest on September 2.