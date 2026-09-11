CBFC Board Meets After Six-Year Gap; Members Seek Details Of Revising Committee Heads

CBFC meeting 2026 raises questions about Revising Committee appointments.
Board members discuss India's updated film certification rules and categories.
The CBFC board last met six years before August 29.
The 2026 Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) meeting has brought renewed focus to India's film certification process, with board members seeking details on those who have consistently headed Revising Committees in recent years. The meeting also covered certification rules, industry concerns and the need for the board to meet more regularly.
CBFC revising committee comes under discussion
The 149th CBFC board meeting was held virtually on August 29, marking the first such meeting in six years. According to sources cited by The Indian Express, members asked for a list of board members who had frequently headed Revising Committees in recent years.
A Revising Committee reviews a film when producers or the CBFC are dissatisfied with the Examining Committee's decision. An Indian Express investigation published last year found that three board members headed most Revising Committees.
The meeting also included discussions on recent films that had sparked controversy and issues surrounding the certification process. Members were briefed on outreach efforts involving industry stakeholders from different regions and shared feedback on problems faced by those working in the film industry.
CBFC Film Certification Rules 2024 Also Discussed
The Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, were also discussed. Members sought further clarity on the distinction between the UA 16+ and A certification categories.
The 2024 rules introduced age-based divisions within the UA category, replacing the earlier single UA classification with UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+. The board also discussed other provisions under the updated certification framework.
The CBFC board was further advised to hold meetings at least once every quarter, as required under the 2024 rules. The 12-member board had last met on August 31, 2019, while its previous members had not been officially reappointed since 2017.
The August 29 meeting was the first after Shashi Shekhar Vempati took charge as CBFC Chairperson. An official said that the meeting was intended to bring the board up to date after years without communication between the certification body and its members.