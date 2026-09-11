Elon Musk Blasts Alex Gibney Over Documentary On Him, Calls Out 'Zero Integrity'

Alex Gibney's new documentary, Musk, screened at the Venice Film Festival.
Elon Musk has launched an attack on the filmmaker.
Musk questioned Gibney's integrity, promising to sue him.
As a new documentary on Elon Musk premiered at the Venice Film Festival, backlash has erupted. The harshest criticism of Musk is coming from none other than the controversial subject himself.
On X, a platform Musk bought in 2022 for $44 billion, he went on an angry tirade, dismissing the director, Alex Gibney, a “bitter old man” who has “zero integrity.”
“Gibney just assembled a hit list of people who either have an axe to grind or don’t even know me (but still have an axe to grind). He has ZERO integrity. Horrible human,” Musk said in another X post, also calling the film “boring af.”
Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Alex Gibney
The billionaire reposted an image depicting the Democratic Party as a puppet controlling another puppet, “Team Soros,” which in turn controls a puppet labeled “Alex Gibney.”
He has also reportedly threatened to sue Gibney’s production company Jigsaw Productions over the documentary’s suggestion that Musk used his Starlink satellites to influence the 2024 U.S. election in favor of Donald Trump.
The New York Post cited a legal letter from Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro, in which the lawyer wrote: “You are … on notice, before release, that the insinuation is false, that the material refuting it is public, and that you chose not to be told the rest.”
Speaking at a Venice Film Festival press conference, Gibney confessed to a “tremendous sense of fear” as he canvassed for interviewees for the film.
“What I discovered was that the story of Musk was not, in a way, a new tech story. Though there’s much about it that is tech, but… his story is really the story of an old wine in a new bottle. His story turns out to be the story of the confidence man, the stock pumper, his wealth and power comes from inflated stock, and so I had told that story before with Enron and with Elizabeth Holmes, and so it was a story that was oddly familiar to me,” insisted Gibney.
The documentary charts Musk’s rise from Zip2 and PayPal through Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, and X, and into his alliance with US President Donald Trump and his run as head of DOGE.