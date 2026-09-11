Elon Musk Blasts Alex Gibney Over Documentary On Him, Calls Out 'Zero Integrity'

“What I discovered was that the story of Musk was not, in a way, a new tech story. Though there’s much about it that is tech, but… his story is really the story of an old wine in a new bottle. His story turns out to be the story of the confidence man, the stock pumper, his wealth and power comes from inflated stock, and so I had told that story before with Enron and with Elizabeth Holmes, and so it was a story that was oddly familiar to me,” insisted Gibney.