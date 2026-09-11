Rise And Fall Season 2: Virender Sehwag Set To Host Reality Show, Watch First Promo

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The upcoming season will see 15 celebrity contestants compete across two sharply different worlds while navigating money, alliances and changing positions of power

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Rise And Fall Season 2
Virender Sehwag to Host Reality Show Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Virender Sehwag makes his streaming debut as Rise and Fall host.

  • Fifteen celebrity contestants will compete as Rulers and Workers.

  • Rise and Fall Season 2 puts money, alliances and strategy centre-stage.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is swapping the cricket pitch for the reality-show arena as he takes over as host of Rise and Fall Season 2. The new promo introduces Sehwag in a different role, bringing his straight-talking personality to a competition built around power, money and strategy.

Rise and Fall season 2 promo introduces Virender Sehwag

The first glimpse of the new season draws a comparison between cricket and the show's unpredictable gameplay. Sehwag is seen stepping into the role of someone who will watch contestants navigate changing alliances, rivalries and decisions that can alter their position in the game.

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Speaking about the show, Sehwag said cricket had taught him that “no match is won before the final ball”. He added that the reality format offered a similar level of uncertainty, with contestants having to decide when to take risks and when to hold back.

Rise And Fall season 2 contestants face power struggle

The format centres on 15 celebrity contestants divided into two groups: the Rulers and the Workers. The Rulers stay in a penthouse while the Workers live in a basement, creating a sharp divide between those with greater privileges and those at the bottom of the hierarchy.

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However, the positions are not fixed. Contestants can move between the two groups as the game progresses, with strategy, alliances and decisions determining who rises and who falls. Money and influence are also central to the competition.

Sehwag's appointment marks his streaming debut as a reality-show host. His experience of reading situations and opponents on the cricket field now translates into a format where contestants must anticipate each other's moves.

The second season follows the show's debut outing and retains its focus on shifting power. UK production company Studio Lambert created the format, and Banijay Asia produces it in India.

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By PTI

Rise and Fall Season 2 will stream for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, which has been refreshed as MX Player by Prime Video. The new season will premiere soon.

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