'Indian Idol Is Not Scripted': Neha Kakkar Takes A Dig At Sunidhi Chauhan For Calling Reality Shows 'Fake'

She said those issues pushed her away from judging such programmes. “These things had started to bother me; that’s why I stopped being a part of reality shows. Then I did The Voice India and there were a few conditions I had. They agreed to that, and the show did decently well. It was not as big as Indian Idol, though. I was relieved that what the audience was hearing was genuine; I can’t stand cheating. I was happy to be a part of it till the time it was okay. Now I don’t wish to be a part of it. I did five of them,” she added.