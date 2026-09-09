In Photos | Iran's Shajareh Tayyebeh School Where Children Were Killed In A US Strike

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The Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, southern Iran, was struck on February 28, 2026, during the opening hours of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. Iranian authorities reported that more than 100 students were killed, while later accounts put the overall death toll at 168, with most of the victims being children
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