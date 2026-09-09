In Photos | Iran's Shajareh Tayyebeh School Where Children Were Killed In A US Strike

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Fatemeh Barani, second from right, mourns at the grave of her daughter, Nasim Neyestani, a second-grade teacher killed in a U.S. airstrike on Shajareh Tayyebeh school on Feb. 28, in a section of a cemetery set aside for those killed at the school in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi