In Photos | Iran's Shajareh Tayyebeh School Where Children Were Killed In A US Strike

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The Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, southern Iran, was struck on February 28, 2026, during the opening hours of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. Iranian authorities reported that more than 100 students were killed, while later accounts put the overall death toll at 168, with most of the victims being children

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Minab Shajareh Tayyebeh school
Colorful tree and flower decorations remain on the walls of a rubble-strewn classroom at Shajareh Tayyebeh school, damaged in a U.S. airstrike on Feb. 28, in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Minab school strike
A child runs past a banner strung across the rubble of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school showing portraits of the children and teachers killed there by a Feb. 28 U.S. airstrike in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Iran school bombing US strike
Fatemeh Barani, second from right, mourns at the grave of her daughter, Nasim Neyestani, a second-grade teacher killed in a U.S. airstrike on Shajareh Tayyebeh school on Feb. 28, in a section of a cemetery set aside for those killed at the school in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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February 28 US strike Iran
Classroom desks and chairs sit amid rubble at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, damaged in a Feb. 28 U.S. airstrike in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Minab school bombing
A tree-shaped decoration remains on the wall of a rubble-strewn classroom at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, damaged in a Feb. 28 U.S. airstrike in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Iran school bombing
Chunks of concrete hang from exposed reinforcing bars at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, damaged in a Feb. 28 U.S. airstrike in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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US missile strike Iran school photos
A woman walks at the graveyard of the school children who were killed after their school was a hit by a strike on Feb. 28, in town of Minab in southern Iran, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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US missile strike Iran school aftermath
A woman cleans the grave of a child killed in a Feb. 28 U.S. airstrike on Shajareh Tayyebeh school in a section of Minab's cemetery set aside for those killed at the school in southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Shajareh Tayyebeh school after US bombing
Women visit a section of Minab's cemetery that was set aside for those killed in a Feb. 28 U.S. airstrike on Shajareh Tayyebeh school, in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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US strike kills children in Iran schoo
A volunteer shows a child's drawing stencil recovered as volunteers search the rubble of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, hit on Feb. 28 by a U.S. airstrike in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Shajarah Tayyebeh school airstrike
A cleric takes a photograph at the shattered Shajareh Tayyebeh school, which has become a place of mourning and a memorial to those killed in a U.S. airstrike on Feb. 28, in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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US military targeting error Iran schoo
A small empty chair stands in a dim hallway at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school, hit by a Feb. 28 U.S. airstrike in Minab, southern Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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IRGC compound next to Minab school
A general view of the school that was hit by a strike on Feb. 28, is seen in town of Minab in southern Iran, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

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