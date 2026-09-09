Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Faces A New Threat From Cop Jaideep Ahlawat

Drishyam 3 trailer introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as Vijay Salgaonkar's new adversary.
Ajay Devgn returns alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj.
Drishyam: The Conclusion follows an original story, unlike Mohanlal’s franchise.
Drishyam: The Conclusion's trailer is finally out, bringing Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar back for what is being positioned as his final battle. After two films built around his ability to stay ahead of the police, Vijay now faces a fresh threat as Jaideep Ahlawat enters the franchise as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar.
Drishyam 3 trailer sets up a new investigation
The trailer opens with Tabu's voice asking what Vijay could possibly do next, then shifts to a new investigation. The police appear to have stronger evidence this time, while Rajveer is determined to pull apart the carefully constructed version of events that has protected Vijay for years.
The conflict also carries higher personal stakes. With the Salgaonkar family once again under pressure, Vijay's battle is no longer simply about keeping the truth hidden. The trailer ends with him warning that a man may break himself protecting his family, but there is little to predict when those he loves are threatened.
Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor return, while Prakash Raj joins the cast. The film also features Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.
How Drishyam: The Conclusion differs from Mohanlal's version
The biggest difference is that Drishyam 3 will follow an original storyline. The first two Hindi films adapted Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam films, but director Abhishek Pathak has said the team spent nearly a year cracking the third film's story and another year developing its screenplay.
That means Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar and Mohanlal's Georgekutty now have separate journeys. While the Malayalam franchise is set to continue with a fourth film, the Hindi version will conclude Vijay's saga.
Directed by Pathak and co-written with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, the film is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios.
Drishyam The Conclusion will arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026.