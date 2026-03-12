Column | Ajai Chowdhry On How Having Our Own AI Ecosystem Will Prove to be a Game Changer

Technology has historically increased productivity, lowered costs and expanded markets. India’s IT services industry itself grew because enterprises embraced technology—from enterprise software and the internet to cloud computing and smartphones. As technology became cheaper, businesses invested more, not less. There is little reason to believe AI will fundamentally alter that pattern. What AI will do is change the nature of work. Take software development. AI can already generate large amounts of code. ‘Vibe coding’—where developers simply describe in plain English what they want and AI writes the software—is rapidly becoming mainstream. Many interpret this as the beginning of the end for programmers.