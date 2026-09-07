Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi And Others Enter

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The Bigg Boss 20 contestants list is finally out as Salman Khan welcomes a mix of actors, athletes, musicians and social media personalities into the house.

image Prefer on Google
Bigg Boss 20
Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Bigg Boss 20 contestants include MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi.

  • Fifteen celebrities from television, sports, music and social media entered the house.

  • Salman Khan returns as host for the milestone twentieth season.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list is finally out, with Salman Khan welcoming personalities from television, films, music, sports and social media into the reality show's milestone season. MC Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi and Mahhi Vij are among the contestants who have entered the house, bringing together a varied mix of familiar faces and newer personalities. The season began with a fresh set of contestants ready to take on the challenges of the Bigg Boss house.

According to India Today, the final line-up includes 15 contestants, with the cast ranging from actors and reality stars to a boxer, rapper and gamer.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants include MC Mary Kom and Mahhi Vij

MC Mary Kom, the world champion boxer, is making her reality television debut with the Salman Khan-hosted show. Television actor Mahhi Vij has also entered the house, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi actor Aman Gandhi joins the competition.

Kanika Mann, known for her television work, is also part of the season. Panchayat and Paatal Lok actor Aasif Khan joins her, along with Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi.

Related Content
Salman Khan Starts Bigg Boss 20 Shoot - PTI
Bigg Boss 20 House Tour: Alice In Wonderland Theme - Instagram
Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh on Salman Khan show's selection process - Vijay Vikram Singh/Instagram
Bigg Boss 20 Teaser - Instagram
Bigg Boss 20 House Tour: Alice In Wonderland Theme - Instagram
Bigg Boss 20 House Tour: Alice In Wonderland Décor, 2 Secret Rooms And 104 Cameras

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Arishfa Khan brings her massive social media following to the show, while Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan is another contestant this season.

Full Bigg Boss 20 contestants list

The remaining contestants include singer Qazi Touqeer, reality television star Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, actor Uditi Singh and musician Rhiti Tiwari.

The house also includes rapper Harsh Machare, known professionally as Yung DSA, and esports player and content creator Tanmay Singh, better known as ScoutOP.

The mix of contestants suggests another season built around sharply different personalities and backgrounds. With Salman Khan returning as host, the milestone edition has already brought together an eclectic group under one roof.

Salman Khan Starts Bigg Boss 20 Shoot - PTI
Salman Khan Returns To Bigg Boss 20 Sets As Season 20 Shoot Begins

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and streams on JioHotstar, with its television broadcast airing on Colors TV.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories