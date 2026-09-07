Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi And Others Enter

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list is finally out, with Salman Khan welcoming personalities from television, films, music, sports and social media into the reality show's milestone season. MC Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi and Mahhi Vij are among the contestants who have entered the house, bringing together a varied mix of familiar faces and newer personalities. The season began with a fresh set of contestants ready to take on the challenges of the Bigg Boss house.