Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, Isha Rikhi And Others Enter

Bigg Boss 20 contestants include MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi.
Fifteen celebrities from television, sports, music and social media entered the house.
Salman Khan returns as host for the milestone twentieth season.
Bigg Boss 20 contestants list is finally out, with Salman Khan welcoming personalities from television, films, music, sports and social media into the reality show's milestone season. MC Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi and Mahhi Vij are among the contestants who have entered the house, bringing together a varied mix of familiar faces and newer personalities. The season began with a fresh set of contestants ready to take on the challenges of the Bigg Boss house.
According to India Today, the final line-up includes 15 contestants, with the cast ranging from actors and reality stars to a boxer, rapper and gamer.
Bigg Boss 20 contestants include MC Mary Kom and Mahhi Vij
MC Mary Kom, the world champion boxer, is making her reality television debut with the Salman Khan-hosted show. Television actor Mahhi Vij has also entered the house, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi actor Aman Gandhi joins the competition.
Kanika Mann, known for her television work, is also part of the season. Panchayat and Paatal Lok actor Aasif Khan joins her, along with Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi.
Arishfa Khan brings her massive social media following to the show, while Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan is another contestant this season.
Full Bigg Boss 20 contestants list
The remaining contestants include singer Qazi Touqeer, reality television star Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, actor Uditi Singh and musician Rhiti Tiwari.
The house also includes rapper Harsh Machare, known professionally as Yung DSA, and esports player and content creator Tanmay Singh, better known as ScoutOP.
The mix of contestants suggests another season built around sharply different personalities and backgrounds. With Salman Khan returning as host, the milestone edition has already brought together an eclectic group under one roof.
Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and streams on JioHotstar, with its television broadcast airing on Colors TV.