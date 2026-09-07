Mirzapur The Movie Called Out By Rapperiya Baalam For Featuring His Song Without Permission

Mirzapur The Movie has landed in controversy.
Rajasthani artust Rapperiya Baalam called out the usage of his song, Shoorveer, incorporated without consent.
Baalam insisted the song was used inappropriately for glorifying gangsters when it was meant for Maharana Pratap.
Mirzapur The Movie has been sweeping the box office, heading to the Rs 100 crore club. However, controversy has now shrouded the film. Rajasthani artist Rapperiya Baalam has called out the makers for including, without permission or acknowledgement, a song meant for Maharana Pratap in a scene celebrating gangsters.
The rapper voiced his disappointment on Instagram. The song in question is Shoorveer.
"Today, my heart is broken. Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not," he said.
Rapperiya Baalam Fires At Mirzapur The Movie
The artist insisted Shoorveer was created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap and took issue with its use in a sequence that, according to him, glorifies the film's gangsters.
"This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right?" he said.
He did acknowledge he would have considered had the makers officially approached him. But that didn't happen, leading to friction and disagreement.
"If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right," he said.
He also slammed the copyright and licensing process behind the song's inclusion in the film. "I don't know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright? I am hurt because I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji. It’s not something I can digest,” he railed. He wrapped by claiming that he would continue with whatever action he feels is required. "Anyway, whatever action needs to be taken will continue," he said.