Mirzapur The Movie Called Out By Rapperiya Baalam For Featuring His Song Without Permission

He also slammed the copyright and licensing process behind the song's inclusion in the film. "I don't know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright? I am hurt because I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji. It’s not something I can digest,” he railed. He wrapped by claiming that he would continue with whatever action he feels is required. "Anyway, whatever action needs to be taken will continue," he said.