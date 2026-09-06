Danny Boyle Reveals Use of AI-Generated Imagery In Ink

Danny Boyle integrated approximately 30 seconds of AI-generated imagery to animate archival photographs in his film Ink.
The filmmaker advocated for ethical boundaries, stating actors must be paid if replaced and AI should serve as a VFX tool.
Ink, starring Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch alongside Jack O'Connell and Claire Foy, entered awards season following Venice and Telluride premieres.
Director Danny Boyle has revealed that he used AI-generated imagery in his upcoming film Ink on business magnate Rupert Murdoch. The drama that moved into the awards-season race this week with premieres at Venice and Telluride.
Boyle on AI use in Ink
“There’s about 30 seconds of it in our movie, where we animate a couple of old photographs, which you’ll have seen online the way that it does that — that you can bring old photographs to life. And that’s the kind of way we use it,” Boyle told Vanity Fair in a video interview recorded at the Telluride Film Festival.
The film has picked up momentum after its festival showings. It received a warm response at Venice and has drawn positive reviews.
Boyle said AI was also used to create mice in the film.
“There’s some mice. It’s very good for animals,” the Oscar winner said. “I got in trouble with PETA (when) we had some chimps at the beginning of 28 Days Later. And they wrote to me and said, ‘You must never do that again.’ And I haven’t. Ever since, I’ve tried to use CG, as they call it, animals. But AI is very, very good at creating animals. We got some mice in this one that run around The Sun newsroom.”
He also set out how he sees the tool’s limits and where he thinks it fits in film production.
“My opinion of (AI) is that it’s a very useful tool in many ways, provided you use it respectfully and provided you pay actors if you’re going to replace them with some kind of AI embodiment or something like that — so just like with any animation project, or just as part of the VFX toolbox,” Boyle said.
Ink festival reception and release
Venice Film Festival organisers selected Ink to open this year's event, triggering early awards contention. The drama earned strong reviews and enthusiastic audience applause following its Wednesday premiere.
Guy Pearce portrays Rupert Murdoch. It also stars Jack O’Connell and Claire Foy. Boyle directed the feature based on James Graham's stage play.
Netflix plans a limited theatrical run starting December 11 before making the film available to stream on January 8.