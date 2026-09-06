Danny Boyle Reveals Use of AI-Generated Imagery In Ink

“There’s some mice. It’s very good for animals,” the Oscar winner said. “I got in trouble with PETA (when) we had some chimps at the beginning of 28 Days Later. And they wrote to me and said, ‘You must never do that again.’ And I haven’t. Ever since, I’ve tried to use CG, as they call it, animals. But AI is very, very good at creating animals. We got some mice in this one that run around The Sun newsroom.”