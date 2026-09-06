Bad Bunny Wins First Emmy For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Creative vision

Harriet Cuddeford, the creative director, previously told Variety, “The performance is celebrating normal people, and what it is to be human and love and have joy, and really appreciate one another. This was to show how much he values his community, to celebrate normal people on the world’s biggest stage, especially people who are of importance in Latino culture. He’s a very authentic person, Benito, and it’s about just being authentic and very real and very human.”