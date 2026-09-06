Bad Bunny Wins First Emmy For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny won his first Emmy Award in the outstanding variety special (Live) category for his Super Bowl LX performance.
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show earned seven nominations and won multiple craft awards.
Executive producer Jay-Z secured his third Emmy Award for his role in the acclaimed live production.
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny won his first Emmy for the Super Bowl halftime show, landing the outstanding variety special (live) award. The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny received seven nominations and won multiple craft categories.
Jay-Z, another executive producer on the show, won his third Emmy.
Bad Bunny Emmy win
The halftime special won music direction, choreography, sound mixing, lighting design, technical direction/camerawork and directing. Bad Bunny's win in outstanding variety special (live) capped the show's night at the Emmys, while Jay-Z added another trophy to his own haul.
Star-studded production
The staging proved uniquely elaborate. Bad Bunny, alongside the show's producers and directors, delivered perhaps the most intricate halftime presentation in Super Bowl history. Guest stars Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined the broadcast, which featured a real-life wedding and local entrepreneurs such as Los Angeles eatery Villa’s Tacos.
Creative vision
Harriet Cuddeford, the creative director, previously told Variety, “The performance is celebrating normal people, and what it is to be human and love and have joy, and really appreciate one another. This was to show how much he values his community, to celebrate normal people on the world’s biggest stage, especially people who are of importance in Latino culture. He’s a very authentic person, Benito, and it’s about just being authentic and very real and very human.”