Stray Kids' Han Misses MBC's Show! Music Core Live Broadcast Due to Skin Inflammation

Stray Kids member Han missed the live broadcast of MBC's Show! Music Core due to health issues.
Han visited a hospital on the morning of August 15 after experiencing itching on his facial skin.
Medical professionals diagnosed Han with skin inflammation and advised him to receive prompt treatment and sufficient rest.
Stray Kids' Han Ji-sung, known as Han, missed the live broadcast of MBC's Show! Music Core on August 15, 2026, due to health concerns. JYP Entertainment, the band's agency, released an unexpected announcement regarding Han's absence.
Why Han missed Music Core live broadcast
As per Soompi, Han visited a hospital this morning after experiencing itching on his facial skin. Medical professionals examined him shortly after his arrival.
"After receiving a medical examination, he was advised by medical professionals to receive prompt and appropriate treatment and to get sufficient rest due to skin inflammation," JYP Entertainment stated. Consequently, the agency withdrew him from the scheduled television appearance to facilitate immediate care.
JYP Entertainment requested patience from the group's followers regarding the sudden cancellation.
"We kindly ask for the understanding of all fans who have been waiting for Han," the agency stated.
"We will continue to prioritise the health of our artist and do our best to support Han’s speedy recovery," it added.
Stray Kids' recent mini album, THIS & THAT, launched on August 7, sold 3,289,269 copies during its first seven days on the market, reported Hanteo Chart. The total marks the second-highest opening-week sales figure of any 2026 release.
The album includes eight tracks, including the title song.
This is their fourth triple-million debut. Stray Kids previously cleared this three-million threshold during release week with their third full-length album 5-Star, the mini album Rock-Star and their fourth full-length album Karma.
It also dominated global music charts. It led the Hanteo Chart weekly album chart from August 3 to 9. The release also claimed the peak position on Circle Chart's weekly retail album chart and weekly album chart between August 2 and 8. Globally, the album ruled the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart at No. 1 for six consecutive days starting August 7.