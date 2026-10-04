Yami Gautam Dhar reportedly owns a 25-acre heritage property in Mandi.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have not confirmed their reported relocation.
The couple welcomed their son Vedavid in May 2024 and value privacy.
Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are reportedly planning to make Himachal Pradesh their permanent home, according to a report by the Free Press Journal. The couple is said to be seeking a quieter lifestyle away from Mumbai, with Yami's ancestral connection to the region making the move particularly significant.
Yami Gautam Dhar's heritage home in Mandi
Before her marriage, Yami reportedly purchased a 100-year-old heritage house on a 25-acre property in Gohar, Mandi. The home, built with traditional wood and stone, is surrounded by gardens and farmland where apples, plums, potatoes and ginger are grown.
The property has reportedly remained closely connected to Yami's family and childhood memories. Rather than turning it into a lavish celebrity retreat, the couple is said to prefer keeping the estate simple and private.
However, neither Yami nor Aditya has officially confirmed that they are leaving Mumbai or relocating to Himachal Pradesh permanently.
Why Aditya Dhar and Yami may prefer Himachal Pradesh
The couple has generally maintained a low profile outside their professional commitments. Their public appearances are largely limited to film promotions, shoots and major industry events.
Earlier this year, Yami and Aditya attended the National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, where they were both honoured for Article 370. Aditya received recognition as a producer while Yami was honoured for her lead performance.
The couple had previously lived in a rented apartment in Khar West, Mumbai. During the promotion of Dhurandhar in 2025, Aditya had joked that his home was on Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg, referring to the road where they reportedly lived.
Since welcoming their son Vedavid in May 2024, the couple has also taken deliberate steps to protect their family life. Yami has shared glimpses of him on social media but has kept his face hidden.
For now, the reported Himachal Pradesh move remains unconfirmed, leaving the Dhars' future home base open to speculation.