Shashi Tharoor Slams Dhurandhar’s Graphic Violence, Labels It Propaganda

Shashi also found doubt in the timeline surrounding R Madhavan’s character Ajay Sanyal, who is loosely inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He questioned the idea of a single bureaucrat holding the same position from the late 1990s to the present day, and insisted that the story should be viewed as fiction. “I think it would be too much of a stretch to assume that’s true. So I would see this as a fictional film that tells a story which obviously is meant to impart a certain sense of lessons as well,” he said.