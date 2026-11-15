Imtiaz Ali Reveals Why Studios Initially Hesitated Over Ranveer Singh’s 'Most Impractical’ Dhurandhar

At the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Ali gave his two cents on the current crisis in Hindi cinema, "I feel something very interesting is happening in the film industry. We are in that delicious phase where people are saying that nothing is working. Should we go with the big star, non-star... what is going to work? People are saying that attention span is missing in the audience, but the films which are doing well are three hours long. Nothing long is working. People are citing Dhurandhar as an example of what is successful, but look at the length of that film!"