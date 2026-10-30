Imtiaz Ali Scraps The Idiot of Istanbul Featuring Fahadh Faasil

Imtiaz Ali had suggested The Idiot of Istanbul back in 2024.
It would be his first collaboration with Fahadh Faasil.
The film has been shelved.
Imtiaz Ali has officially scrapped The Idiot of Istanbul, his proposed project with Fahadh Faasil. Confirming the news at Mumbai's Jagran Film Festival, Ali revealed the film failed to materialize, though both he and Faasil remain in active contact and eager to collaborate in the future.
Back in 2024Ali previously teased The Idiot of Istanbul during a Hollywood Reporter India roundtable, describing it as a long-gestating passion project he intended to tackle down the line rather than as his immediate follow-up. The film also meant to star Triptii Dimri, who previously starred in Laila Majnu which was written by the filmmaker.
"I want to work with Faasil. We tried to, but things didn’t work out. We are in touch with each other and keen to work together. So, at some point in time, I hope to have the pleasure of working with Faasil,” he confessed to the media at Jagran Film Festival.
Imtiaz Ali's planned Bollywood debut project with Fahadh Faasil has thus been scrapped, though the director maintains his enthusiasm to collaborate with the actor, whose busy slate includes Karate Chandran, C Prem Kumar’s next, Tharun Moorthy’s Torpedo, and a Jeethu Joseph film following Don't Trouble The Trouble. Meanwhile, following his 2026 romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, reports suggest Ali may reunite with stars Sharvari and Vedang Raina for another venture, though official confirmation is pending.