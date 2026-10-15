Speaking about the film, Ali Fazal said earlier in a statement, “I have always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together. Shashie sirs work is truly something i have followed and have wanted to work with him and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project.”