Ali Fazal turns 40 today.
Richa Chadha has flown down to Delhi from Mumbai to be with him.
Ali Fazal is shooting for his upcoming situational comedy in Delhi.
Actor Ali Fazal is currently in Delhi, shooting for his recently yet to be titled project and as he rings in his 40th birthday amidst work commitments, his actor-wife Richa Chadha has plans to ensure that the day is not all about work for her better half.
Richa Chadha joins Ali Fazal in Delhi for his birthday
We have learnt that Richa Chadha has flown down to Delhi from Mumbai today and joined Ali on sets of his film.
A source confirms to us, "Ali is currently in Delhi and shooting for an untitled situational comedy film set in Delhi, directed by Shashie Vermaa. The actor has a busy schedule for the day and will be celebrating the day in Delhi. His team has planned to have a cake-cutting ceremony on the sets."
The actor will not be along as his better half Richa Chadha joins in.
The source adds, "Richa has gone to Delhi to be with Ali on his birthday. While both give the highest regard to their work commitments, it is important for them to celebrate these special days together, cheering for one another."
Ali, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film Mirzapur: The Film, will end the day later as the showstopper for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.
About Ali Fazal’s upcoming project
Ali Fazal will soon be seen in a situational comedy set against the backdrop of Delhi. The film, which also stars Richa, will also feature actor Kumud Mishra in a pivotal role. Planned for an April 2027 release, the movie is said to bring the warmth of the capital with a touch of social commentary.
This will be the first time Ali and Richa will be headlining the film as a couple. Announced in July earlier this year, the actor-producer couple had expressed excitement about doing a comedy film together.
Speaking about the film, Ali Fazal said earlier in a statement, “I have always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together. Shashie sirs work is truly something i have followed and have wanted to work with him and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project.”
Richa added, “Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I’m genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my first school days which was in Jamuna Paar in Delhi and I am very excited to share screen with Ali, hes a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity, previously we worked on Fukrey which was more of an adversarial role.”