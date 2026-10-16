Fact-Checking Richa Chadha’s Anti-Facial Recognition Makeup Guide

The researchers designated all 20 participants as individuals on a watchlist, allowing the facial recognition system to identify them as targets. The experiment was conducted in real-world conditions using two cameras positioned at different angles and under varying lighting environments. To test whether makeup could interfere with facial recognition, the team first used the YouCam Makeup application to digitally add cosmetics to facial images, focusing on facial features highlighted by a heatmap as particularly useful for identification. A professional makeup artist then recreated these digital designs on the participants using makeup that appeared natural, according to the university.