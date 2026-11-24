Vir Das’ Fool Volume loses Best Comedy to Argentina’s Division Palermo.
France’s Carême defeats SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club in drama.
India finishes the 54th International Emmy Awards without a trophy.
India returned without a win from the 54th International Emmy Awards as both its nominees, Vir Das’ stand-up special Fool Volume and SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club, missed out on their respective categories. The ceremony was held in New York on Monday, November 23, with Argentina and France taking home the awards in the two categories featuring Indian entries.
Vir Das’ Fool Volume Loses Best Comedy
Vir Das’ Netflix special Fool Volume lost the Best Comedy award to Argentina’s Division Palermo – Season 2, produced by K&S Films. The other nominees in the category were Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.
Although he missed out on another trophy, the nomination marked a milestone for the comedian. Vir became the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations. He was previously nominated for Vir Das: For India in 2021 and won the award for Vir Das: Landing in 2023.
Speaking to India Today, he said about the significance of the latest nomination, Vir had reflected on the personal experience behind the special. He said, "There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal."
The SonyLIV series, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, was nominated alongside the UK’s A Thousand Blows and Argentina’s Menem.
The nomination had been a significant moment for the team behind the series. Manav Kaul had previously described it as one of his favourite projects and said he was pleased that its work was receiving international recognition. Zeeshan had also spoken about the show's limited reach, while noting that audiences who watched it appreciated the effort behind the production.
What Is Real Kashmir Football Club About?
Real Kashmir Football Club premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the series is inspired by the real-life journey of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir. Its International Emmy nomination brought the story of the club and its journey to a global television platform.