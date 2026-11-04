Rafael Nadal Joins Real Madrid Board After President Florentino Perez's Invitation

Rafael Nadal has accepted Florentino Perez’s invitation to serve on Real Madrid’s board
The appointment was approved at a board meeting on November 4, giving Nadal an official role at the club he has supported for years
Nadal said in a social media post that he accepted the invitation with great enthusiasm and wanted to learn and contribute as much as he can
Rafael Nadal has accepted Florentino Perez’s invitation to serve on Real Madrid’s board. The appointment was approved at a board meeting on November 4 and now goes before the club’s General Assembly of Delegated Members for ratification. Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024.
His acceptance gives him an official role at one of the world’s biggest sporting institutions. The club has not outlined his immediate responsibilities on the board.
Nadal’s club statement
Nadal confirmed the decision in a social media post. The former tennis player is a lifelong Real Madrid supporter and an honorary member of the club.
“I would like to thank President Florentino Perez and the Board for inviting me to join the Board of Directors of Real Madrid,” he wrote. “I have accepted this invitation with great enthusiasm, keen to learn and to contribute as much as I can.”
The appointment gives Nadal his first formal administrative role at the club he has backed for years.
Tennis record and legacy
Nadal brings one of the strongest sporting records of his era. He won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and a record 14 French Open crowns.
He finished his career with 92 tour-level singles titles. He also won two Olympic gold medals and helped Spain win the Davis Cup five times.
Real Madrid said Nadal’s sporting achievements, humility, respect for opponents and charitable work were among the reasons it considered him a suitable addition to the board.
Perez and succession
Nadal’s name has surfaced before in discussions over a possible succession to Perez as Real Madrid president. Nadal, however, has played down suggestions that he could one day take over the post.
Perez is 79 and was re-elected for another four-year term in June. That vote marked Real Madrid’s first contested presidential election in 20 years.
Challenger Enrique Riquelme won the backing of more than a third of voting members. His opposition to plans for outside investment in the member-owned club emerged as a key dividing line in the contest.
Nadal’s entry into the boardroom comes as Perez begins his latest term in charge. For now, Nadal’s immediate task is to take up the new position, subject to approval by the club’s delegated members.