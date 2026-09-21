ICE Agent Shoots Venezuelan Man In Texas During Immigration Operation

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Sunday (local time) shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas, during an operation on Sunday, prompting local officials to call for an independent investigation into the use of force. The 28-year-old man, identified as Venezuelan national Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, was shot once in the torso and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to local authorities, AP reported.