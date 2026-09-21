ICE Agent Shoots Venezuelan Man In Texas During Immigration Operation

An ICE officer shot and wounded 28-year-old Venezuelan national Wilber Rafael Garces Perez during an operation in north Austin following a traffic stop.
Perez was taken to hospital with a torso injury, while Austin police said local officers were not involved in the federal operation.
Austin officials and Democratic lawmakers have called for an independent investigation, body-camera footage and greater transparency over the shooting.
A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Sunday (local time) shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas, during an operation on Sunday, prompting local officials to call for an independent investigation into the use of force. The 28-year-old man, identified as Venezuelan national Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, was shot once in the torso and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to local authorities, AP reported.
The shooting took place after a traffic stop in north Austin. Austin police said their officers were not involved in the operation, while officials said they had received limited information from federal authorities about what led to the shooting.
What Happened In Austin?
According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, the ICE agent shot Perez during a brief pursuit on foot shortly before 1 pm local time. Police said the federal agent's identity was not immediately known and that local authorities had not been fully briefed by ICE, Reuters reported.
Perez was taken to a local hospital with a torso injury. AP reported that his lawyer said he had no known criminal history or removal order, although those claims had not been independently established by authorities at the time of reporting.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security had not provided details when local officials addressed reporters.
Why Are Officials Calling For An Investigation?
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has called for the city's police department to participate in the investigation, arguing that an inquiry conducted solely by federal immigration authorities would lack independent oversight. He also said the Texas Rangers should be involved.
Democrat Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro demanded body camera footage and full responsibility.
US Representative Greg Casar called for an independent investigation, evidence preservation, and transparency after the shooting.
Gina Hinojosa, Texas State Representative, also prayed for the ful recovery of the man. She further said, “I reaffirm Mayor Kirk Watson’s call for the ICE agent involved in the shooting to remain in Texas until a full investigation concludes.”
Protesters also gathered near the scene following the shooting.
The incident comes amid broader scrutiny of the Trump administration's immigration-enforcement operations and previous shootings involving federal immigration officers. Rights groups have raised concerns about the use of force and transparency, while the administration has defended its immigration crackdown as part of its domestic-security agenda.