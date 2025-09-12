Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, 50, from Karnataka, was killed with a machete at a Dallas motel during a dispute with his colleague.

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was beheaded with a machete at a Dallas motel on Wednesday morning during a dispute with a co-worker, the police said.

The victim, Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was attacked at the Downtown Suites motel where he worked as manager.

According to PTI, police said the dispute began over a broken washing machine when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of speaking directly to his colleague, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez (37).

Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete before chasing Nagamallaiah, who ran towards the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present. Despite their attempts to stop him, the suspect carried out the assault, the Dallas Police Department said.

Cobos-Martinez, who has a criminal record in Houston including arrests for auto theft and assault, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. He is being held without bond. If convicted, he faces either life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences and said it was following the matter closely. “We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police,” it said in a post on X, PTI reported.

Friends described Nagamallaiah, known as Bob, as a devoted husband and father. “This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” they said. “Bob’s life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”

A fundraiser has been launched to cover funeral costs, living expenses and his son’s education.

(With inputs from PTI)

