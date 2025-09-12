Indian-origin motel manager beheaded at Dallas motel after dispute over washing machine.
Victim Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, 50, from Karnataka, killed in front of wife and son.
Suspect Yordanis Cobos-Martinez arrested, charged with capital murder; Indian consulate assisting family.
A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was beheaded with a machete at a Dallas motel on Wednesday morning during a dispute with a co-worker, the police said.
The victim, Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was attacked at the Downtown Suites motel where he worked as manager.
According to PTI, police said the dispute began over a broken washing machine when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of speaking directly to his colleague, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez (37).
Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete before chasing Nagamallaiah, who ran towards the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present. Despite their attempts to stop him, the suspect carried out the assault, the Dallas Police Department said.
The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences and said it was following the matter closely. “We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police,” it said in a post on X, PTI reported.
Friends described Nagamallaiah, known as Bob, as a devoted husband and father. “This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” they said. “Bob’s life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”
