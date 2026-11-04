AEK Athens Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Real Madrid have nine points from three Champions League matches and sit fourth in the overall table
AEK Athens are 29th with three points after defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City
AEK have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, including domestic defeats to PAOK and Panathinaikos
Real Madrid will look to preserve their 100% Champions League record when they visit AEK Athens on Wednesday evening. Sitting fourth in the league stage with nine points from three matches, Jose Mourinho's side arrive in formidable form following six consecutive victories across all competitions, including a 4-1 triumph over RB Leipzig in their previous European outing.
In contrast, AEK Athens occupy 29th place with just three points, having suffered back-to-back Champions League defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) and Manchester City (5-1). Marko Nikolic's squad has struggled recently, dropping four of their last five matches overall.
However, history offers the hosts hope: AEK are undefeated at home against Real Madrid across four historical encounters, including a 3-3 draw in Athens during the 2002-03 group stage. Conversely, Real Madrid have won just one of their last eight away UEFA fixtures against Greek opposition.
AEK face personnel issues as goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha misses out with a hand injury, while Joao Mario and Lazaros Rota remain doubts due to illness. Attackers Barnabas Varga (nine goals in 13 games) and former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic (seven goals in 15 games) are slated to lead the front line for the hosts.
Real Madrid remain without Rodrygo (knee) and Raul Asencio (leg). However, Vinicius Junior is available for European selection despite his domestic suspension. Federico Valverde has rejoined training following a hamstring strain, while Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are expected to anchor the attack alongside potentially Yan Diomande and Arda Guler.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between AEK Athens And Real Madrid
When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between AEK Athens And Real Madrid Take Place?
The UCL encounter between AEK Athens and Real Madrid will take place at AEK Athens And Real Madrid and has a start time of 11:15 PM IST on Wednesday, November 4.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast AEK Athens Vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Match?
The UEFA Champions League tie between AEK Athens And Real Madrid will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch AEK Athens Vs Real Madrid Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.