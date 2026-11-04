RB Leipzig Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Martin Demichelis faces former club Manchester City as RB Leipzig host the Citizens on Wednesday night
Manchester City have six points from three Champions League matches and sit 10th in the 36-team League Phase table
RB Leipzig have three points from their opening three games and are 29th in the standings
Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis will lead RB Leipzig against his former club in Wednesday's Champions League clash at the Red Bull Arena. Leipzig sit 29th in the 36-team League Phase table with three points, having beaten PSV Eindhoven 1-0 between 4-1 away defeats to Como and Real Madrid.
Demichelis's side enter in good domestic form, sitting fourth in the Bundesliga after a 2-0 win over Schalke 04, though they have lost their last five UEFA matches against English opponents.
Manchester City, managed by Enzo Maresca, sit 10th in the table with six points following victories over Porto (2-0) and AEK Athens (5-1), alongside a 4-2 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Citizens seek momentum after back-to-back Premier League defeats, most recently falling 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. Historically, City have won four of their six encounters with Leipzig and 21 of 32 UCL fixtures against German opposition.
For team news, Leipzig remain without Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder) and Marc Guiu (muscle), while Maxime Esteve (knock) is doubtful. Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, and Romulo Cardoso could feature in attack, with Christopher Nkunku aiming for fitness. Manchester City’s only major injury concern is Antoine Semenyo (knee).
Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki are pushing for recalls, while Erling Haaland—who has scored 12 goals in eight career games against Leipzig—is set to lead the line alongside potential defensive rotations involving Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between RB Leipzig And Manchester City
When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between RB Leipzig And Manchester City Take Place?
The UCL encounter between RB Leipzig And Manchester City will take place at AEK Athens And Real Madrid and has a start time of 01:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 5.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast RB Leipzig Vs Manchester CityUEFA Champions League Match?
The UEFA Champions League tie between RB Leipzig And Manchester City will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch RB Leipzig Vs Manchester City Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.