US Midterms 2026 | List Of Winners As Democrats Flip Senate, Dent Trump’s Grip

Democrats won control of the 100-member US Senate after the 2026 midterm elections
The result cuts into President Donald Trump’s power for the rest of his term
James Talarico won Texas, giving Democrats their first Senate victory there since 1988
Democrats took control of the US Senate on Wednesday after a run of wins in the 2026 midterm elections. The result cuts into President Donald Trump’s power for the rest of his term. It gives Democrats control of the 100-member chamber for the first time since the 2020 election cycle, after Republicans entered the vote with a 53-47 majority.
Americans voted on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in elections that will shape the balance of power in Washington for the second half of Trump’s presidency. All 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and governorships in 36 states were on the ballot. More than 210 million registered people were eligible to vote.
Before the vote, Republicans held both chambers of Congress. Democrats had to win enough seats to take control of at least one chamber and curb Trump’s authority. Polls closed in Indiana and Kentucky at 6.00 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday (4.30 a.m. IST), then shut in stages across the U.S. until after midnight in different time zones.
Trump campaigned hard for Republican candidates nationwide. He backed several tight-race contenders himself, turning the Senate contest into a measure of his clout before the last two years of his term. Democrats still broke through in Republican-leaning states, winning seats in Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina while keeping Georgia and New Hampshire.
Early Winners List
As early results came in, the named winners included Jon Ossoff in Georgia for the Democratic Party, Chris Pappas in New Hampshire for the Democratic Party and Roy Cooper in North Carolina for the Democratic Party.
House winners listed in the early results included Suhas Subramanyam in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, Herb Conaway in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, and Seth Magaziner in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, all Democrats.
Republican winners in the early list included Jimmy Patronis in Florida’s 1st Congressional district, Ashley Moody in Florida and Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Democratic winners named in the same list were Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Pia Dandiya in Florida’s 22nd congressional district, Rebecca Bennett in New Jersey’s 7th congressional district, Annie Andrews in South Carolina, Amy Acton in Ohio, James Talarico in Texas and Sherrod Brown in Ohio.
Texas and Carolinas
Texas was one of the biggest blows to Republicans. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, giving Democrats a Senate win in Texas for the first time since 1988.
South Carolina also turned. Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, in a race that Republicans had expected to hold. Graham had been appointed to the Senate after her brother’s death in July and subsequently secured Trump’s endorsement. No Democrat had won a Senate election in South Carolina since 1998. Andrews, a paediatrician with no previous experience in elected office, overturned expectations to win the seat.
In North Carolina, former governor Roy Cooper defeated Trump’s choice Michael Whatley, marking the first Democratic Senate win there since 2008.
Holdovers and Gains
Georgia stayed with Democrats. Incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff won re-election against Republican Congressman Mike Collins. Trump had carried Georgia in the 2024 presidential election, making Ossoff one of Democrats’ most closely watched incumbents.
New Hampshire also held. Democrat Chris Pappas defeated former Republican senator John Sununu to succeed retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Pappas will become the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate.
Democrats also kept other seats that Republicans had targeted. Mark Warner won re-election in Virginia, Chris Coons in Delaware, Cory Booker in New Jersey, Jack Reed in Rhode Island and Ed Markey in Massachusetts.