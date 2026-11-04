Democrats regain control of the US Senate after major victories.
Talarico wins Texas, while Brown returns in Ohio.
Historic gubernatorial victories strengthen Democratic gains nationwide.
A series of major victories across the country has helped Democrats regain control of the US Senate in the midterm elections, giving the party greater influence over Donald Trump's remaining time in the White House.
James Talarico won the Senate race in Texas, while Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate after winning in Ohio. Iowa also elected Rob Sand as its first Democratic governor in more than a decade.
South Carolina saw another major upset, with Democrat Annie Andrews defeating Republican Darline Graham, sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, in the Senate race.
Georgia made history by electing former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as its first Black woman governor. Her victory also brought Democrats back to the governor's office after decades.
Elsewhere, Xavier Becerra became California's first Latino governor, while Amy Acton won the gubernatorial race in Ohio.
Texas Elects Democrat To Office For First Time Since 1994
James Talarico's victory in Texas marks the first time since 1994 that a Democrat has won a statewide election in the traditionally Republican state. His win followed a bitter Republican primary in which Donald Trump backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Al Jazeera reported.
Paxton failed to secure enough support despite campaign spending of more than USD 500 million, including at least USD 212 million from billionaire Elon Musk.
Texas also saw a change in its governor's office, with Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeating Republican Governor Greg Abbott.
She became the state's first Latino governor, bringing Abbott's tenure to an end. The result comes amid criticism of Abbott's tough immigration policies and his administration's cooperation with Trump's mass deportation campaign.
What Does The Democratic Victory Mean?
Control of the Senate will give Democrats the power to challenge Trump's legislative agenda and scrutinise his nominations for key government positions.
These include appointments to his cabinet and the federal judiciary, including potential Supreme Court vacancies. Conservatives currently hold a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.
With Democrats also expected to take control of the House of Representatives, the party could gain control of both chambers of Congress from next year. This would be the first time Democrats have held both chambers since 2022.
Democrats secured Senate victories in several states where the party had struggled for years, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Iowa, and Kansas, according to the Associated Press.