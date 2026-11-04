US Midterm Elections: Democrat Roy Cooper Defeats Trump-Backed Michael Whatley In North Carolina Senate Race

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina's 2026 Senate election, flipping a Republican-held seat and giving Democrats an important gain in their fight for control of the Senate

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US Midterms
Democrat Roy Cooper Photo: X@RoyCooperNC
Summary of this article

  • Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley to win North Carolina's US Senate election, flipping a seat previously held by Republicans.

  • Cooper campaigned on the cost of living, healthcare and housing, while Whatley received Trump's endorsement and support during the campaign.

  • The victory gives Democrats another Senate pickup as they seek to challenge Republican control of Congress during the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Democrat Roy Cooper has defeated Republican Michael Whatley in the North Carolina US Senate election, flipping a seat previously held by the Republican Party and giving Democrats a significant gain in their battle for control of the Senate. The Associated Press projected Cooper as the winner on Tuesday, November 3, in a setback for President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Whatley and campaigned alongside him in the state.

Cooper, 69, is a former two-term governor of North Carolina who served from 2017 to 2024. He defeated Whatley, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), in a contest for the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who decided not to seek re-election. Cooper's victory makes him the first Democrat elected to represent North Carolina in the US Senate since 2008, despite the state's support for Republican candidates in recent presidential and Senate elections.

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The result is significant for Democrats, who entered the midterm elections needing a net gain of four Senate seats to take control of the chamber. Republicans held a 53–47 majority before voting began. Cooper's victory gives Democrats an important pickup as they seek to challenge Trump's legislative agenda during the final two years of his presidency.

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Roy Cooper Focuses On Cost Of Living As Whatley Campaigns With Trump

Cooper centred his campaign on economic concerns, particularly the rising cost of food, petrol, healthcare and housing. His campaign promoted an affordability-focused message under the slogan “Make Stuff Cost Less”, seeking to appeal to voters concerned about household expenses. He also presented himself as an independent voice who would prioritise North Carolina's interests rather than automatically support the White House.

Whatley, 57, had never previously contested an election for public office. He served as chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party before becoming RNC chairman, playing a prominent role in Trump's political organisation and 2024 presidential campaign. His Senate campaign focused on crime, immigration and support for Trump's conservative agenda. The president endorsed him and appeared at campaign events in North Carolina during the final weeks of the race.

The contest also reflected divisions within the Republican Party. Tillis announced that he would not seek another term after clashing with Trump over the president's tax and spending legislation, particularly its proposed Medicaid cuts. Trump had threatened to support a primary challenger against Tillis after the senator opposed aspects of the legislation.

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Cooper Victory Gives Democrats Crucial Senate Pickup

Cooper's victory marks another setback for Republicans in a state where Trump won the 2024 presidential election by approximately three percentage points. Whatley's close association with the president became a campaign issue as Democrats sought to connect the Republican candidate to the administration's record on the economy and the Iran conflict.

The North Carolina result also adds to a series of Democratic gains in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats have flipped Republican-held Senate seats in North Carolina and South Carolina, while also securing victories in other competitive contests. The final balance of power will depend on the remaining Senate races and the outcome of the battle for control of the House of Representatives.

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