Cooper, 69, is a former two-term governor of North Carolina who served from 2017 to 2024. He defeated Whatley, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), in a contest for the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who decided not to seek re-election. Cooper's victory makes him the first Democrat elected to represent North Carolina in the US Senate since 2008, despite the state's support for Republican candidates in recent presidential and Senate elections.