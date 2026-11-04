Trump claims Republicans would have won in a landslide if he had been on the ballot in the 2026 US midterm elections.
Democrats flipped six Republican-held Senate seats, retaking control of the chamber.
Trump says he plans to become a political pundit and analyse why candidates won or lost.
US President Donald Trump has claimed Republicans would have won the 2026 US midterm elections “in a landslide” had he been on the ballot, as Democrats made gains in several key races. Trump also announced plans to become a political pundit, saying he would assess why candidates won or lost.
Democrats flipped six Republican-held Senate seats, retaking control of the chamber, according to the Associated Press. They also flipped seven House seats, although control of the chamber remained undecided.
“I wasn't on the Ballot, if I was, we would have won in a landslide! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.
In a separate post, he said: “I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!”
Trump also told The New York Times: “I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” Axios reported.
Trump had also asked supporters to pretend he was on the ballot during the midterm elections. At an October 9 rally in Syracuse, New York, Trump told supporters: “In this election, I'm asking you to do me a favor, just pretend I'm on the ballot,” according to Roll Call.
Exit polls also pointed to economic concerns among voters. Reuters reported that nearly nine in 10 voters identified the cost of living as a crucial or major factor in their vote, according to exit polls conducted by SSRS for a consortium of US media organisations.
Jeffrey Sachs Criticises Trump’s Economic And Foreign Policies
American economist and foreign policy expert Jeffrey Sachs has warned of the wider consequences of US President Donald Trump's policies, urging India to be cautious.
“Trump has destabilized the world economy by too many wars, conflict, and his tariff policy... I told my friends in India, this man doesn't know what he is doing and the policies are harmful. So be careful,” Sachs said, according to ANI.
Laura Loomer Warns Of America’s Future After Midterm Results
Far-right political activist Laura Loomer also reacted to the election results, warning that the country could face lasting political damage.
“I hate to say it, but America is over. The communists and jihadists are going to open our borders and replace our votes with votes from illegals aliens,” she wrote in a post on X.
She also claimed that the damage could not be undone by the 2028 elections.
“America 250 was a funeral. The American Dream is dead,” Loomer added.
What Democratic Control Of Congress Could Mean For Trump's Presidency
Democrats' Senate victory will give the party more power to challenge President Donald Trump's administration during the final two years of his term. The Associated Press reported that Democrats have signalled plans to investigate senior administration officials and examine how Trump has enriched his family.
A Democratic majority will also give the party greater control over Senate committee leadership and influence the confirmation of federal judges and senior administration officials. Reuters reported that US media outlets had projected Democrats to win back the House of Representatives. If that happens, Democrats will also control House committees, giving them more power to investigate the administration and subpoena officials for testimony and documents.
However, winning control of Congress does not mean Democrats can simply undo Trump's decisions. Bills must pass both chambers before going to the president, who can sign or veto them. Congress can override a veto with a two-thirds majority in both chambers. Senate rules can also make it difficult to pass bills: most legislation needs 60 votes to end debate, although budget reconciliation and some other procedures are exempt.