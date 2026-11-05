Trump Backs Pete Hegseth Despite Reports Of Possible Replacement After Republican Midterm Losses

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Donald Trump has publicly backed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth despite reports of discussions about his future after Republican midterm losses, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly among possible replacements

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US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump has publicly backed Pete Hegseth despite reports that he has discussed the Secretary of War's future with advisers following Republican losses in the midterm elections.

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement, although no formal nomination or decision has been announced.

  • Democrats are preparing to scrutinise Pentagon leadership and the administration's handling of the Iran war after taking control of both chambers of Congress.

US President Donald Trump has publicly backed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth despite reports that he has been consulting advisers about the Pentagon chief's future following the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections. Asked on Wednesday whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, Trump told reporters, “No, I think he's doing a very good job.” His remarks came a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, with the prolonged war with Iran emerging as a major issue in the election. However, a report by CBS News, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, said Trump had been asking advisers whether Hegseth should remain in his position.

The reports have placed Hegseth's position under scrutiny as the administration faces questions over its handling of the conflict with Iran and the political consequences of the Republican defeat. Trump and Vice-President JD Vance have both identified the war as a significant factor in the party's losses. CBS News reported that some White House aides expected senior military officials, including US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, to face scrutiny over their roles in the conflict. However, sources told the network that Trump had not made a decision to replace Hegseth.

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Ron DeSantis Floated As Possible Replacement

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Hegseth, according to a source cited by CBS News. The report said DeSantis could potentially be nominated and confirmed by the Senate during the post-election transition period before his gubernatorial term expires on January 5, 2027. However, no formal decision or nomination has been announced. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump had “full confidence” in Hegseth, while praising the secretary's work at the Pentagon.

Trump was also asked whether Hegseth could instead be considered for the US Senate seat being vacated by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who won the state's gubernatorial election. Trump said Hegseth could be popular in Tennessee but added that he had not heard of any such proposal. Blackburn's departure is expected to trigger a Senate vacancy appointment process in the state.

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Democrats Prepare To Scrutinise Pentagon Leadership

Hegseth could also face increased congressional scrutiny after Democrats take control of both chambers in January. Democratic lawmakers had already pursued efforts to impeach the defence secretary before the election, and the party's expanded congressional power could give such efforts greater visibility. Democrats have indicated that they intend to examine the administration's handling of the Iran war, military leadership changes, policy towards Ukraine and US strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels. Any impeachment effort would still require approval by the House, while conviction and removal would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

The situation has drawn comparisons with the aftermath of the 2006 US midterm elections, when then-President George W Bush announced the departure of Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld a day after Democrats made major gains amid public dissatisfaction with the Iraq war. Bush said the timing was right for new leadership at the Pentagon and nominated former CIA director Robert Gates as Rumsfeld's successor. Unlike Bush's announcement, however, Trump has so far publicly defended Hegseth despite reports of internal discussions about his future.

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