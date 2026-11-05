US President Donald Trump has publicly backed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth despite reports that he has been consulting advisers about the Pentagon chief's future following the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections. Asked on Wednesday whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, Trump told reporters, “No, I think he's doing a very good job.” His remarks came a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, with the prolonged war with Iran emerging as a major issue in the election. However, a report by CBS News, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, said Trump had been asking advisers whether Hegseth should remain in his position.