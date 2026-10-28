Rajnath Singh Meets US War Secretary Pete Hegseth At ASEAN Defence Meet

The meeting comes a year after Singh and Hegseth signed the Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the margins of a multilateral conclave, in Cebu, Philippines. Singh and Hegseth are in Cebu to attend a meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping. | Photo: @SecWar/X via PTI