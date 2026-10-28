Can Trump Hold Congress? The Midterm Fight That Could Reshape His Final Two Years

The November 3 midterms will determine control of the House and Senate, shaping Congress’s ability to pass legislation, approve spending and scrutinise Trump’s administration
The latest Reuters/Ipsos and AP-NORC polling points to a challenging environment for Republicans, with affordability, healthcare and the Iran war among voters’ leading concerns
Democrats need four net Senate gains to reach a majority, while the narrow Republican lead in the House leaves control of that chamber vulnerable to a small number of district-level changes
With Republicans holding narrow majorities in Congress and Democrats leading the latest national congressional ballot, the November 3 midterm elections could determine how much room US President Donald Trump has to advance his agenda during the final two years of his term.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from October 22 to 26 found that 53% of likely voters supported or leaned towards the Democratic candidate in their congressional district, compared with 44% for Republicans. The survey also found Trump’s overall approval rating at 32%, with 25% approving of his handling of the economy and 20% of the cost of living.
The figures point to a difficult political environment for Republicans, but a national polling lead does not establish which party will win individual races or control either chamber.
The House currently has 218 Republicans, 214 Democrats, one independent and two vacancies, according to the House Clerk’s membership figures. In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 45 and two independents caucus with them. The midterms will test whether Democrats can turn their gains in national polling into enough seats to take control of Congress.
Why Do The Midterms Matter?
The midterms are not a presidential election. Trump will remain in the White House regardless of which party wins Congress. The vote will, however, determine who controls the two chambers responsible for passing federal legislation, approving spending and scrutinising the executive branch.
All 435 voting House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election. Democrats begin four seats short of the 218 required for a majority in the House, although the two vacancies will also be filled. In the Senate, the Democratic-aligned bloc of 47 would need to reach 51 seats to take control. A 50–50 division would leave Vice President JD Vance able to cast the tie-breaking vote for Republicans.
The distinction matters because control of Congress affects more than the passage of laws. The party with a majority generally sets committee leadership, determines which investigations receive attention and has greater influence over the legislative calendar.
A Democratic-controlled House could use its committees to investigate administration decisions, seek documents and issue subpoenas within its legal authority. It could also block or reshape legislation and challenge the administration’s spending priorities. A Democratic Senate would gain greater influence over presidential nominations, including federal judges and senior officials.
Republicans retaining both chambers would have a clearer path to advancing Trump’s legislative agenda and confirming nominees. Democrats taking one or both would make it harder for the administration to move legislation through Congress and would increase the prospect of sustained oversight.
Neither outcome would automatically reverse existing policies. Trump would retain executive powers and could veto legislation passed by Congress. Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers. Impeachment and removal are separate processes: the House can impeach by a majority vote, but conviction and removal require a two-thirds Senate majority.
What Issues Are Driving Voters?
Economic concerns are central to the campaign, with healthcare, immigration and the war with Iran also shaping debate.
An AP-NORC poll conducted from October 8 to 12 found that 85% of voters considered the economy one of the most important issues for their vote, while 84% cited the cost of living. Healthcare was a priority for 69% and the war with Iran for 64%. The survey of 1,119 adults had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,679 adults found that Democratic candidates held a nine-point advantage among likely voters on the generic congressional ballot. It also recorded low approval for Trump’s handling of the economy and living costs, an indication of the political pressure facing Republicans as voters assess the administration’s record.
The war with Iran has added an international dimension to domestic economic concerns. Rising fuel prices have become part of the debate over affordability, giving Democrats an opportunity to challenge the administration on the economic consequences of its foreign policy. Republicans, meanwhile, are seeking to defend their record and keep the campaign focused on issues favourable to them.
These national surveys indicate the issues voters consider important, not how every constituency will vote. Local candidates, turnout, state-level political dynamics and the distribution of competitive seats will also shape the result.
Which Races Could Decide Control?
The Senate presents a more difficult path for Democrats because they must gain four seats to take control of the chamber while defending their own competitive contests. Races attracting attention include those in Alaska, Iowa, Texas, Kansas and Mississippi. Nebraska presents a distinct contest because independent candidate Dan Osborn is challenging the Republican incumbent without being a Democratic nominee.
Texas is among the closely watched races. Trump campaigned there on Tuesday in support of Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is facing Democrat James Talarico. The contest has drawn attention as the administration’s handling of the Iran war and its effects on fuel prices become part of the political debate.
The House may prove more responsive to shifts in national sentiment because Republicans have only a narrow advantage. A small number of district-level changes could be enough to transfer control. Redistricting has also changed the electoral landscape in some places, making individual contests important to the final balance.
The number of competitive races alone will not decide control. The outcome depends on the combined seat count after election day, including which party wins currently vacant seats and whether candidates can convert national momentum into victories in their states and districts.
Why Is Trump Central To The Campaign?
Although the vote is formally about congressional seats, Trump has made himself a central figure in the campaign. He has attended rallies and supported Republican candidates, tying their prospects to his administration’s performance.
That strategy can help mobilise voters who support the president, but it also risks making congressional candidates vulnerable to dissatisfaction with his record. The latest polling suggests affordability is a major weakness, while the war with Iran has expanded the debate beyond domestic economic policy.
Democrats have sought to focus attention on living costs, healthcare and the consequences of the administration’s decisions. Republicans have defended Trump’s agenda and campaigned on issues they believe can retain support among their voters.
The election will therefore serve as a measure of how voters view the president’s second term so far. But even a poor result for Republicans would not, on its own, demonstrate a uniform rejection of every administration policy. Midterm elections are decided across different constituencies, each with its own candidates and concerns.
What Are The Election Administration Disputes?
The campaign has unfolded amid legal disputes over voter eligibility and the division of authority between federal and state governments.
On October 15, the Justice Department sued California, alleging that more than 20,000 people it identified as likely noncitizens were registered to vote. The department sought action to prevent certain ballots from being counted until citizenship was verified. The allegation remains part of an unresolved legal case; the number cited by the government is not a judicial finding that all those individuals were ineligible voters.
On October 26, the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the government’s emergency appeal for lack of jurisdiction because the district court had not yet ruled on the request for a temporary restraining order. The dismissal did not settle the underlying allegations. At a hearing on October 27, the district judge said he was considering appointing a special master to assess the claims and the feasibility of separating ballots.
The case raises questions about how voter-registration records are verified, what evidence is sufficient to challenge eligibility and how far federal authorities can intervene in state election administration. The Justice Department’s allegations should remain distinct from findings established by a court.
A separate issue concerns campaign-finance disclosure. The Federal Election Commission’s electronic filing system has been reported offline while staff work to restore it. Although a possible hacking attempt, has been made the commission had not publicly confirmed a cyberattack in its initial updates. The filing-system problem affects access to campaign-finance information, not the casting or counting of ballots.
Who Is Funding The Election?
The scale of spending underlines the importance of the congressional contest. The Federal Election Commission’s October 1 summary reported that congressional candidates raised $2.8 billion and spent about $2 billion between January 2025 and June 2026.
Political action committees raised $8.3 billion and spent $6.5 billion during the same period. Independent expenditures reported to the commission totalled another $643.4 million. These figures cover different categories of political activity and should not be treated as one undifferentiated sum of money spent directly by candidates.
The totals show the scale of resources mobilised for the 2026 cycle, but spending alone does not determine electoral success. Candidate quality, turnout, political conditions and the distribution of support across individual races all affect whether financial advantages translate into seats.
The filing-system outage adds uncertainty to the immediate availability of disclosure information. Until the cause is confirmed, it should not be presented as evidence that the electoral process or vote count has been compromised.
What Happens After November 3?
The next Congress is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2027. Its composition will shape the remaining two years of Trump’s presidency, including the administration’s ability to pass legislation, secure funding for priorities, confirm nominees and respond to congressional investigations.
If Republicans retain both chambers, Trump will have a clearer route through Congress for his legislative agenda. If Democrats take the House, they could use committee control and oversight powers to scrutinise the administration and challenge its priorities. A Democratic Senate would also give the party greater leverage over nominations, subject to Senate procedures and the requirements of the Constitution.
A change in congressional control would not give Democrats power to reverse every executive action or remove Trump from office. The president would retain his constitutional powers, while Congress would continue to control legislation, federal spending and important forms of oversight.
The midterms will therefore decide how the balance of power in Washington operates during Trump’s final two years. The central question is not whether the vote will change the presidency, but whether Republicans retain the congressional majorities that currently help the president govern.