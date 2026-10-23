Six Senate Races That Could Turn The Tide In The 2026 US Midterms

Republicans hold 53 Senate seats; Democrats need four net gains to reach 51.
Alaska, Iowa, Texas and Kansas have competitive races; Cindy Hyde-Smith leads Scott Colom in the cited Mississippi poll.
Independent Dan Osborn could challenge Republican Pete Ricketts in Nebraska, but his victory would not guarantee a Democratic-aligned seat.
The battle for the US Senate is shaping up as a test of how far Democrats can push into Republican territory in the November 3 midterm elections. With control of the chamber at stake, races in Alaska, Iowa, Texas, Kansas and Mississippi are drawing national attention, while Nebraska offers an unusual contest, independent Dan Osborn’s challenge to Republican Senator Pete Ricketts.
Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the 100-member Senate. Democrats have 45 seats, while two independents, Angus King and Bernie Sanders, caucus with them, giving the Democratic-aligned bloc 47 seats. Democrats need four net gains to reach 51 and take control, assuming they retain their existing seats.
The six races differ in their candidates, polling and political dynamics. Mary Peltola has a narrow advantage in a simulated final round in Alaska’s ranked-choice system, while recent surveys show close contests in Iowa, Texas and Kansas. Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith leads Democrat Scott Colom in Mississippi, and Nebraska’s race could cost Republicans a seat without necessarily adding one to the Democratic column.
Can Alaska Turn Blue?
Democrat Mary Peltola is challenging Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska, where ranked-choice voting means the final result can depend on voters’ preferences among candidates who are eliminated.
A Data for Progress survey of 694 likely voters, conducted from October 8 to 16, found Peltola leading Sullivan 47% to 44% on first-choice votes. In a simulated final round, after lower-ranking candidates were eliminated, she led 51% to 49%. The survey’s margin of error was ±4 percentage points, so the result indicates a close race rather than a reliable prediction of the outcome.
The poll also identified a complication specific to Alaska: another candidate, Daniel J Sullivan Jr, shares the incumbent’s name and received 4% of first-choice support in the survey. Republican candidate Gerald Heikes received 1%. The survey’s ranked-choice simulation suggests that how voters rank and transfer their preferences could affect the final contest.
The state’s broader political environment also matters. Data for Progress found that the cost of living was the leading concern among Alaska voters, with at least seven in 10 worried about affording gas, utilities and groceries.
Peltola’s lead in the simulated final round places Alaska among the Democrats’ opportunities, but the result depends on the ranked-choice process and turnout. The same election will include a ballot measure on repealing ranked-choice voting and open primaries, adding a further political issue to the contest.
Who Will Replace Joni Ernst?
Iowa’s Senate race is an open-seat contest after Republican Senator Joni Ernst announced her retirement. Republican Ashley Hinson, a member of the US House of Representatives, is facing Democratic state lawmaker Josh Turek.
A Marist Poll survey conducted from October 8 to 11 found Turek leading Hinson 48% to 45% among likely voters. The margin of error for that group was ±6.6% points, making the three-point difference too small to establish a clear advantage. Among registered voters, Turek’s lead was larger, but the likely-voter result is the more relevant measure for the election.
The open seat changes the dynamics of the contest because neither candidate is defending the incumbency advantage associated with holding the Senate position. Hinson enters with a federal legislative profile, while Turek is seeking to turn the Democratic campaign into a serious challenge in a state that has favoured Republicans in recent presidential elections.
The race has also become part of the national campaign. President Donald Trump appeared with Hinson at a rally in Sioux City on Thursday, seeking to mobilise Republican voters. Turek has argued that the president’s tariffs and the Iran war have hurt Iowa, bringing the economy and cost of living into the contest.
The poll suggests a competitive race, but the margin of error and the state’s electoral history mean neither campaign can treat the result as settled.
Can Texas Break Its Republican Pattern?
Texas is one of the most closely watched contests because Democrat James Talarico is challenging Republican Ken Paxton for the seat currently held by John Cornyn. Paxton won the Republican nomination in a May runoff, defeating Cornyn after Trump endorsed him. Talarico won the Democratic nomination earlier in the year.
A Fox News poll conducted from October 15 to 19 found Talarico and Paxton tied at 49% among likely voters. The survey interviewed 1,398 likely voters within a larger sample of 2,011 registered voters and had a margin of error of ±2.5% points for the likely-voter group. The result indicates a close contest in a state where Democrats have not won a statewide election in more than three decades.
Money is another feature of the race. Federal Election Commission filings show Talarico’s authorised campaign committees reported about $128.8 million in receipts and $114.2 million in disbursements through September 30. Those figures cover his authorised committees, not all outside-group spending.
The contest has also coincided with a surge in early voting. An Associated Press analysis found that Texas early voting was up 74% compared with the same point in the 2022 midterms, although the data do not establish which party is benefiting. A separate AP update reported 2.36 million ballots cast in Texas by Thursday.
The polling and campaign spending make Texas a central Democratic target. But neither fundraising nor early-voting totals establish the outcome, and the state’s long Republican record remains a relevant part of the contest.
Is Kansas Becoming Competitive?
Republican Senator Roger Marshall is seeking another term against Democrat Adam Hamilton. Kansas has generally voted Republican in recent federal elections; Trump won the state by 16% points in 2024.
The Hill and Decision Desk HQ tracker placed Hamilton at 46.2% and Marshall at 45.8% in its Friday estimate, a difference of four-tenths of a percentage point. This is a polling estimate based on multiple surveys, not the result of a single poll.
The contest has drawn substantial national resources. AP reported that Republican-aligned spending groups had redirected close to $12 million to Kansas to support Marshall. Trump also held a rally in the state earlier in the week, as Republicans sought to protect the seat.
Early voting has increased sharply. By Tuesday, more than 55,000 ballots were casted in Kansas, more than double the 27,000 recorded at the same point in the 2022 midterm cycle. The increase indicates higher early participation, but does not show how votes are divided between the candidates.
The close polling has put Kansas on the Democratic target list, but the state’s recent voting record and the resources being deployed by Republicans make it a significant defence for Marshall.
Can Mississippi Deliver A Democratic Gain?
Democrat Scott Colom is challenging Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, a state that has long favoured Republicans in federal elections.
A Wedgewood Polls survey conducted from October 12 to 14 among 511 likely voters found Hyde-Smith leading Colom 52% to 48%. The four-point margin makes the race worth watching, although one survey cannot establish a trend or predict the final result.
Colom, a district attorney, has drawn national Democratic support. Former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned alongside him in Columbus on Thursday, focusing on healthcare costs and affordability. Trump is scheduled to campaign with Hyde-Smith in Corinth on October 26.
The visits underline the parties’ efforts to mobilise supporters in the closing days. But national attention does not necessarily translate into a shift in voter preference, and the latest poll still showed Hyde-Smith ahead. For Democrats, Mississippi represents a difficult attempt to convert a competitive survey into a statewide gain.
Why Is Nebraska Different?
Nebraska’s contest between Republican Senator Pete Ricketts and independent Dan Osborn adds another dimension to the fight for control of the chamber. Unlike the five other races, the contest is not a direct Democratic-versus-Republican matchup.
Call the Map’s Nebraska polling average was Ricketts plus 0.2 percentage points as of October 22, effectively a tie. The tracker’s latest listed survey, conducted by National Public Affairs on October 18 among 598 likely voters, gave Ricketts 50% and Osborn 47%, with 3% undecided. National Public Affairs is identified in the tracker as a Republican-sponsored pollster, a factor to consider when interpreting the individual survey.
Osborn’s independent candidacy could threaten a Republican-held seat, but a victory would not automatically count as a Democratic gain. His post-election caucus position would be crucial to how the result affected Senate organisation and voting.
The race is therefore relevant to the broader balance of power, but it should not be treated as interchangeable with a Democratic candidate defeating a Republican incumbent. The outcome could reduce the Republican tally while leaving the party affiliation and caucusing arrangements of the Senate’s next majority unresolved.
What Has Changed In The Final Stretch?
The campaigns have intensified as polling remains close in several Republican-held states. Trump has appeared with Hinson in Iowa and rallied for Marshall in Kansas, while Harris has campaigned with Colom in Mississippi. These visits show that national party figures are devoting time to contests beyond the states typically considered the central Senate battlegrounds.
Early voting is another indicator of heightened participation. AP reported that more than 20 million ballots had been cast across 46 states by Thursday. Texas recorded 2.36 million ballots, while a separate AP comparison found early voting up 74% in Texas and more than doubled in Kansas against the same point in 2022. These are measures of turnout, not party preference.
Campaign finance offers another measure of how the parties are responding. Talarico’s authorised committees reported more than US$128 million in receipts through September 30, while AP reported substantial Republican-aligned spending in Kansas. These figures use different measures and should not be compared as if they represent total spending across both sides; outside groups and later activity can change the overall picture.
The races also differ in what a close poll means. Alaska’s ranked-choice process makes candidate rankings and transfers important. Iowa’s likely-voter poll falls within a wide margin of error. Texas is tied in a large likely-voter survey, Kansas is effectively tied in a polling estimate, Mississippi’s latest survey gives Hyde-Smith a four-point lead and Nebraska’s polling average is nearly even.
What Would A Shift Mean?
The six contests could shape the Senate majority, but they do not carry identical implications. Democrats need four net gains to reach 51 seats if they retain all seats currently held by their caucus. Gains in Republican-held seats would move them towards that goal; a Republican loss to an independent in Nebraska would affect the balance differently.
The final results will depend on turnout, the distribution of votes and whether the polling gaps hold. The surveys show multiple contests within close range, but they do not demonstrate that all six seats are likely to change hands.
The Democrats have several routes to challenge Republican control, while Republicans are spending time and resources to defend seats in states where recent polls are tighter than expected. Whether that translates into a change in Senate control will be determined by the seat count after November 3, not by the number of competitive races alone.