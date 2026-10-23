In Pics | IIFA 2027 Press Conference: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Reunite; Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Grace The Event

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2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) press conference kicked off in grand style in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22. Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal marked their gracious presence at the event. The 27th edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards ceremony will be held in January next year , at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

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IIFA Awards 2027
Bollywood actors, from left, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Varun Dhawan pose for photographs during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Salman Khan IIFA Awards 2027
Bollywood actor Salman Khan gestures in greeting as he leaves a press conference announcing the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IIFA Awards 2027 Salman Khan, left, and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood actors Salman Khan, left, and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for photographs during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Salman Khan, right, and Shahid Kapoor IIFA Awards 2027
Bollywood actors Salman Khan, right, and Shahid Kapoor react during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Press Conference
Bollywood actor Salman Khan gestures in greeting as he leaves a press conference announcing the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IIFA Awards 2027 Press Conference
Bollywood actors Salman Khan, right, and Shahid Kapoor react during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Salman Khan IIFA Awards
Bollywood actors from left, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Salman Khan, share a light moment during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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2027 International Indian Film Academy
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, left, looks on as actors Salman Khan, center, and Varun Dhawan perform dance moves during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Salman Khan 2027 International Indian Film Academy
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, left, speaks as actors Varun Dhawan, center, and Kareena Kapoor Khan listen during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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2027 International Indian Film Academy Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, left, Pankaj Tripathi, centre, and Abhishek Banerjee share a light moment during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Salman Khan, right, greets fellow actor Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, right, greets fellow actor Shahid Kapoor before a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, left, and Pankaj Tripathi IIFA
Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, left, and Pankaj Tripathi share a light moment during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, left, and Abhishek Banerjee IIFA
Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, left, and Abhishek Banerjee share a light moment during a press conference to announce the dates and venue for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

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