In Pics | IIFA 2027 Press Conference: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Reunite; Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Grace The Event

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2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) press conference kicked off in grand style in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22. Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal marked their gracious presence at the event. The 27th edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards ceremony will be held in January next year , at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
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