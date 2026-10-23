India's Predicted XI For 2nd T20I Vs New Zealand

Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the 2nd T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a potential replacement, with India considering changes to their batting order
Sanju Samson could move to No. 3 as India look to maintain their winning momentum after a four-wicket victory in the series opener
India could be forced into a batting reshuffle ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerging as a strong contender to replace the injured Ishan Kishan.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday that Kishan has been ruled out of the second match after suffering a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress, but his absence leaves India with a selection call to make.
Kishan's injury had already influenced India's batting order during the first T20I. The wicketkeeper-batter, usually slotted at No. 3, was pushed down to No. 5, allowing Tilak Varma to bat higher up the order. Kishan managed just one run off three deliveries, while Varma scored six off 11 balls.
India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak clarified that the change was prompted by Kishan's groin niggle rather than a permanent tactical adjustment. With the left-hander unavailable for Saturday's encounter, the team management must now decide how to fill the vacancy.
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Open Alongside Abhishek Sharma?
Sooryavanshi appears to be a natural option, given his aggressive approach at the top of the order. The 15-year-old has already featured in eight T20Is, scoring 246 runs at a strike rate of 186.36, including two half-centuries. He has also impressed in the IPL, accumulating 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals.
However, India's opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson has been delivering consistently, making the selection equation slightly complicated. Samson was Player of the Match in the series opener, smashing 67 off 33 balls as India chased down 226 with four wickets and two deliveries remaining.
One possible combination could see Sooryavanshi partner Abhishek at the top, with Samson moving to No. 3, a role he occupied during India's Asian Games campaign. This would allow India to introduce the youngster without disrupting the established opening partnership's recent momentum too significantly.
India Face a Crucial Selection Call
India also have the option of bringing in Shivam Dube, although his inclusion would offer a different team balance because of his all-round abilities. Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, is a more direct batting option, but the management must consider where he fits into the middle order if Samson and Abhishek retain their opening roles.
India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 advantage in the five-match series. With the next contest scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24, the final playing XI will reveal whether India opt for youthful firepower or a different combination to maintain their winning momentum.
India's Predicted XI For 2nd T20I Vs New Zealand
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav